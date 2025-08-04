Troy Impresses in Aces Debut, Reno Falls in Series Finale vs. Aviators

August 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Reno Aces (11-22, 48-60) were defeated 16-6 by the Las Vegas Aviators (14-19, 63-45), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, in Sunday's series finale at Las Vegas Ballpark. With the loss, the Aces settled for a series split.

Tommy Troy impressed in his Aces debut, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of RBI. The 12th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft wasted no time making an impact, doubling home Gavin Logan and Cristian Pache in the second inning. He also scored Reno's first run after drawing a walk in his first plate appearance and later coming around on an RBI double by Seth Brown. Troy earned his promotion following a standout stint with Double-A Amarillo, where he slashed .286/.382/.461 with 34 extra-base hits, 47 RBI, and 21 stolen bases over 87 games.

Ivan Melendez followed up his grand slam on Saturday with another productive night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double. Through just two games with Reno, the 25-year-old slugger is 5-for-10 (.500) with six RBI.

Kristian Robinson, another recent call-up from Amarillo, launched his first Triple-A home run with a solo shot off Mason Barnett in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old outfielder put together a strong campaign at Double-A, hitting .250/.359/.436 with 27 extra-base hits and 38 RBI in 75 games.

The Aces will continue their road trip with a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The set begins Tuesday, August 5, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

Notable Aces:

Tommy Troy: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Ivan Melendez: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Kristian Robinson: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Seth Brown: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI







