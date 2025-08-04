Keston Hiura Named PCL Player of the Week

August 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes first baseman Keston Hiura has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for July 28-August 3, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

Hiura started in the cleanup spot of the lineup in all six games of the team's series against Sacramento, going 9-for-22 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI. Additionally, Hiura has produced four consecutive multi-hit games for the first time this season.

During the last week, Hiura led the PCL in total bases (23), slugging percentage (1.045) and OPS (1.564) while tying for the top spot in home runs along with Sacramento's Bryce Eldridge and Tacoma's Leody Taveras.

This is Hiura's third Player of the Week honor in his professional career, receiving the accolade with the Milwaukee Brewers (National League: July 15-21, 2019) and Salt Lake Bees (PCL: June 24-30, 2024). During the stretch last year, Hiura belted six home runs in a four-game stretch for the Bees at Isotopes Park.

Hiura is the second Albuquerque player to garner Player of the Week laurels this season, joining Ryan Ritter who claimed it in back-to-back weeks during the month of May.

Hiura and the Isotopes are back in action Tuesday, beginning a seven-game home series against the Round Rock Express. First pitch Tuesday is slated for 6:35 pm.







