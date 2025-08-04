Eldridge Powers River Cats Past Isotopes, 8-5

August 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Bryce Eldridge launched a two-run, opposite-field homer in the first inning - his third long ball in two games, to kickstart Sacramento's offense in an 8-5 victory over Albuquerque on Sunday night at Isotopes Park.

Despite the loss, the Isotopes still took four of six games from the River Cats, just their second series victory of the campaign.

Topes Scope: - Sam Hilliard was 0-for-5, bringing an end to his career-high 11-game hitting streak. Hilliard slashed .364/.442/.864 with four doubles, three triples, four homers, 12 RBI and five multi-hit contests during the stretch.

- Aaron Schunk was 0-for-3, ending his hit streak at 14 games. Schunk compiled a .434/.448/.660 slashline with five doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 RBI in the span. He did walk once Sunday, and has reached base in 15-straight contests. Additionally, Schunk has at least one knock in 19 of his last 20 starts dating back to June 26 at Las Vegas.

- Zac Veen doubled twice in a contest for the sixth time in his career (last: May 6, 2025 at Oklahoma City). He has at least one hit in 25 of his last 28 ballgames, slashing .374/.434/.600 with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 24 RBI and eight stolen bases.

- Keston Hiura had two hits, and is 13-for-34 over his last nine games with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBI.

- Albuquerque took four of six games from Sacramento for the third consecutive series between the teams in the Duke City (also: July 25-30, 2023; Aug. 6-11, 2024).

- The Isotopes claimed the season series against the River Cats for the second time in three years. Albuquerque won seven of 12 contests in 2023 before going 5-10 last season.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff walked ten batters, their most since April 22 Reno (also ten). It was their fourth contest issuing double-digit free passes, including a franchise-record 17 on April 8 at Sugar Land. Additionally, it tied for the Isotopes most walks allowed in a game against the River Cats. They also walked ten on two prior occassions: Aug. 5, 2004 and May 9, 2014, both at home. In the 2014 contest, starter Henry Sosa walked five batters in the first inning.

- Tyler Fitzgerald was the first opposing player to walk four times since Collin Price and Zack Short each took a quartet of free passes for Sugar Land on April 8.

- After Connor Van Scoyoc allowed two runs in the third inning, Albuquerque's bullpen worked 6.0 scoreless frames to end the evening (Van Scoyoc, Collin Baumgartner, Bryan Castillo, Antoine Kelly).

- The Isotopes have allowed a first-inning run in three-straight games for the first time since June 26-28 at Las Vegas. Prior to this week, it had not happened at home since June 12-14 vs. Oklahoma City.

- The River Cats stranded 15 runners on base, the most by an opponent since Las Vegas also left 15 on Sept. 14, 2024.

- The Isotopes limited the River Cats to two or fewer extra-base hits for the third time in nine meetings between the clubs.

- With the loss, Albuquerque snapped a three-game home win streak, which was tied for a season-high (also: May 15-17 vs. Tacoma).

- The contest lasted three hours and 16 minutes, Albuquerque's second-longest nine-inning affair of the campaign (longest: 3:33, May 18 vs. Tacoma).

On Deck: After being idle on Monday, the Isotopes return to action Tuesday, hosting the Round Rock Express in the opener of a seven-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm MT.







