Chihuahuas Come Back to Win 7-6 Sunday at Dell Diamond

August 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Round Rock Express loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday night but the El Paso Chihuahuas hung on to win 7-6. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games at Dell Diamond and have won their last two series.

El Paso scored twice in the first inning Sunday for the third consecutive game. The Chihuahuas trailed 6-3 in the sixth inning and tied the game on a two-run home run by Luis Campusano and an RBI single by Rodolfo Duran. Duran went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and had multiple hits in all four games he played in this series. Mason McCoy hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning and Manuel Castro picked up his first career Triple-A save.

The win gave El Paso a 10-3 record in games that were tied after eight innings. The Chihuahuas have won three games in a row, nine of their last 12 and their overall record is nine games over .500 for the first time this season. They're now 13-6 in series finales.

Team Records: El Paso (58-49, 20-12), Round Rock (48-57, 14-16)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 4, 2025

