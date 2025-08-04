Mariachis Night, Native American Heritage Night, Faith & Family Night with Pre-Game Worship Concert & One Fireworks Show Highlight Second Series of Two-Week Homestand
August 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes begin the second series of their only two-week homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a seven-game set against the Round Rock Express, affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Please click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:
Tomorrow, August 5 at 6:35 pm
Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
This Wednesday, August 6 at 4:05 pm (doubleheader)
Gates open at 3:00 pm
The Express and Isotopes will play two seven-inning contests with approximately 30 minutes between games
Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
This Thursday, August 7 at 6:35 pm
Magazine giveaway, courtesy of Albuquerque The Magazine
Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)
This Friday, August 8 at 6:35 pm
Native American Heritage Night, presented by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
Ladaya Desiderio will sing the National Anthem in Navajo
Adult T-Shirt giveaway, courtesy of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)
Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40-6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games
Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
This Saturday, August 9 at 6:35 pm
Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Corona Extra
Tamalewood Night - Come celebrate Albuquerque's prominent film industry with movie-themed promotions all night!
Post-Game Fireworks Show
Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
This Sunday, August 10 at 6:05 pm
Gates open at 4:30 pm
Faith & Family Night - Come enjoy a celebration of all faiths at the ballpark!
Pre-Game Worship Concert featuring Duke City Worship located in the Berm from approximately 4:45-5:30 pm
Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)
Ticket Availability
Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 4, 2025
- Mariachis Night, Native American Heritage Night, Faith & Family Night with Pre-Game Worship Concert & One Fireworks Show Highlight Second Series of Two-Week Homestand - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Eldridge Powers River Cats Past Isotopes, 8-5 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Come Back to Win 7-6 Sunday at Dell Diamond - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Troy Impresses in Aces Debut, Reno Falls in Series Finale vs. Aviators - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Drop Series Finale 2-1 to Space Cowboys - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Mariachis Night, Native American Heritage Night, Faith & Family Night with Pre-Game Worship Concert & One Fireworks Show Highlight Second Series of Two-Week Homestand
- Eldridge Powers River Cats Past Isotopes, 8-5
- Isotopes Win Series With 9-4 Triumph Over River Cats
- Isotopes Explode Late in 15-6 Pounding of River Cats
- Isotopes Claim 8-4 Win over River Cats