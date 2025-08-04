Mariachis Night, Native American Heritage Night, Faith & Family Night with Pre-Game Worship Concert & One Fireworks Show Highlight Second Series of Two-Week Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin the second series of their only two-week homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a seven-game set against the Round Rock Express, affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Please click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, August 5 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, August 6 at 4:05 pm (doubleheader)

Gates open at 3:00 pm

The Express and Isotopes will play two seven-inning contests with approximately 30 minutes between games

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, August 7 at 6:35 pm

Magazine giveaway, courtesy of Albuquerque The Magazine

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, August 8 at 6:35 pm

Native American Heritage Night, presented by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Ladaya Desiderio will sing the National Anthem in Navajo

Adult T-Shirt giveaway, courtesy of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40-6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, August 9 at 6:35 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Corona Extra

Tamalewood Night - Come celebrate Albuquerque's prominent film industry with movie-themed promotions all night!

Post-Game Fireworks Show

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, August 10 at 6:05 pm

Gates open at 4:30 pm

Faith & Family Night - Come enjoy a celebration of all faiths at the ballpark!

Pre-Game Worship Concert featuring Duke City Worship located in the Berm from approximately 4:45-5:30 pm

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







