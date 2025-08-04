Salt Lake Bees Host Angels Teammate

August 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

There are moments in baseball that go far beyond the game. They're about heart, community, and the power of lifting one another up. That's exactly what the Salt Lake Bees aim to do with their Angels Teammates program.

Once a month, the Salt Lake Bees have invited a young community member to spend the afternoon at the ballpark. The participant does ball talk with the coaching staff, stretching with the team and athletic training staff, participates in on field drills with the team, takes batting practice with the guys and finally has dinner pre-game with the team.

Earlier this season Kason Bell got to spend his afternoon with the Bees and it was nothing short of extraordinary. From the moment he stepped onto the field, he wasn't just a guest, he was one of the guys. Every step of the way, Kason brought his enthusiasm and love for baseball, reminding everyone around him what makes this game so special.

"Being an Angel's teammate for him was such an amazing experience," said Kristi Bell, Kason's mom. "He was able to come be part of the Bees for a day, he got to hang out with the guys and just be a part of the team. It was so fun because they acted like he was a little brother kind of a thing, joking around with him playing on the field, and I think it just gave him that confidence boost that he needed to maybe start picking the ball up again."

The magic of Angels Teammates goes both ways. Yes, it's about creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for young athletes, but it's also about reminding professional athletes, and all of us, that baseball is bigger than wins, stats, or standings. It's about connection. It's about service. It's about stepping outside of ourselves and making space for others.

Infielder Yolmer Sanchez shared that programs like Angels Teammate help him grow as a person and as a professional. "I think that's part of being a professional," Sanchez said. "It is not just come and play every day. It's more than that. I think you have to do something that will live forever. I think I heard this from The Rock, but he said "it feels good to be important, but it's more important to be good." So I think about that every time that I can make a difference. I would rather be recognized as a good human being than a good player."

Programs like Angels Teammates are proof that sports can be a vehicle for something deeper. For Kason, it was a day to feel seen, valued, and supported. For the Bees, it was a chance to pause and reflect on the impact they can have off the field. Other participants this season have all left feeling the same way.

Because in the end, it's not just about playing baseball. It's about being there for each other. That's what Angels Teammates is all about.







