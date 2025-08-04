River Cats to Host Inaugural Grateful Dead Night

August 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - One of the most popular rock bands in history truck on into West Sacramento for the 2025 baseball season as the Sacramento River Cats have announced Grateful Dead Night at Sutter Health Park set for Saturday, Sept. 6.

Even the players on the field will take part in the promotion, as the River Cats will wear an exclusive Grateful Dead jersey. Those jerseys will be available for purchase during the in-game silent auction, where proceeds from sales will benefit the River Cats Foundation.

Single game tickets are now available for purchase, but fans can elevate their experience with the Grateful Dead ticket pack that includes a limited-edition River Cats Grateful Dead t-shirt. Make sure to secure your spot, as this t-shirt is available exclusively to ticket pack buyers while supplies last.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. (PT) prior to first pitch at 6:37 p.m. (PT), and all fans in attendance will enjoy a pregame performance by Grateful Dead cover band, Scarlett Fyre. As do all Saturday games, the night will end with a postgame fireworks show presented by Sutter Health.

To purchase tickets, visit rivercats.com/gratefuldead. If interested in booking a suite or hospitality space, email tickets@rivercats.com or reach a River Cats ticket representative at (916) 371-HITS (4487).







