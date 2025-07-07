Luciano, Teng Sweep PCL Weekly Honors

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Not only did the Sacramento River Cats sweep their past six games against the Reno Aces, but a pair of River Cats have also swept the Pacific Coast League Weekly awards as outfielder Marco Luciano was named the PCL Player of the Week and right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng tabbed the PCL Pitcher of the Week for games from June 30-July 6.

Officially going in the record books as a pair of three-game sweeps, Sacramento won all six games last week, with much of the damage coming from Luciano. Over five games played he batted .389 (7-for-18) with eight runs scored, one double, four homers, 12 RBI, seven walks, and a 1.671 OPS. Two of his homers came in the series finale on Sunday, one of which was a grand slam, marking his second two-homer game of the season. Additionally, he totaled seven RBI in that contest, making Luciano the eighth River Cat since the start of the 2005 season to tally seven RBI in a game.

Meanwhile, Teng made just one start on short notice, but made the most of his time by spinning five innings of one-hit ball with one while striking out 11 Aces. That was just one shy of his Triple-A career best of 12 that he notched against Oklahoma City on Aug. 1, 2023, and two short of his career best of 13 while with the Eugene Emeralds on Sept. 9, 2021. The 11 strikeouts are the most by a River Cat in a game this season.

This marks both the first time this season that Luciano and Teng have earned PCL weekly honors, though it is not the first time they have earned any league awards in their respective careers. Teng has once been NWL Pitcher of the Week with Eugene in 2021 and once the MID Pitcher of the Week with the Cedar Rapids Kernals in 2019, while Luciano was once named the CAL Player of the Week in 2021.

Overall, this is the fifth and sixth weekly honors for a River Cat this season, as this pair of River Cats joins the trio of Brett Auerbach (March 28-30), Carson Seymour (April 1-6), and Carson Whisenhunt (April 14-20; May 13-18) as prior award winners. Sacramento has topped the four weekly honors they earned in both 2024 and 2023, and the six total weekly awards they have earned this season are their most they've earned in a single season since at least 2018.

Sacramento prepares to start a six-game set tomorrow against the Salt Lake Bees, their final series before the All-Star Break. The next chance to see Luciano, Teng and the River Cats will come once they return to the diamond next week when they begin a three-game series with Oklahoma City on July 18 at 6:45 p.m. (PT).







