Malmo Oat Milkers and Grateful Dead Night Return to Greater Nevada Field this Week

July 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces welcome the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, to Greater Nevada Field for the final six games before the All-Star break. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Dog Day, presented by Sit Means Sit/Sinclair:

Tuesday, July 8 th

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Malmo Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly:

Friday, July 11 th

Malmo is in Sweden, home of Oatly, the oat milk company, and the Oat Milkers are playing one game in our stadium. Come out for what is sure to be an unforgettable night.

Grateful Dead Night, presented by 103.7 The River/KOLO/Nevada Mining Association:

Saturday, July 12 th

Grateful Dead Night is back! "A Carny Vibe" is performing before the game, and be sure to arrive early for a free tie-dye bucket hat giveaway and special merchandise in the Team Shop.

July Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (7/8) - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (7/9) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (7/10) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (7/11) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM (7/13) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs, kids run the bases postgame and be sure to wear red as the Aces will be taking the field in their red "city pride" BLC hats!

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







