Palmquist Spins Gem as Isotopes Nip Chihuahuas, 4-2

July 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - After a pregame rain delay spanning 97 minutes, Carson Palmquist was ready to deal as he spun 5.2 innings of two-run ball with eight strikeouts, and his Isotopes defeated El Paso 4-2 to earn a series split. Connor Van Scoyoc followed Palmquist's performance with 2.2 hitless innings of his own, then Angel Chivilli closed out the Chihuahuas in the ninth.

Zac Veen homered on Ryan Bergert's first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, kickstarting a three-run frame for Albuquerque.

Topes Scope: - Veen extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a 2-for-4 evening. He is 24-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, three homers, five RBI and seven multi-hit efforts during the stretch.

- Veen's leadoff homer was his third of the season (also: April 30 vs. Salt Lake, June 29 at Las Vegas). It marked the second consecutive Sunday he blasted a long ball to start a series finale. Albuquerque has six game-opening home runs in 2025, with Ryan Ritter owning the other trio (May 7 at OKC, May 25 at Reno, May 27 vs. Sugar Land).

- Warming Bernabel tallied his team-leading 27th multi-hit game of the campaign. He has compiled a .389/.429/.505 slash line during the stretch, with 30 of his 37 hits coming as singles.

- Ezequiel Tovar played in the second game of his rehab assignment and was 1-for-4 with a single.

- Palmquist has recorded a minimum of seven strikeouts in six of nine Triple-A starts this year. He also fanned eight on May 9 at Oklahoma City, while his season-high nine punchouts came May 3 vs. Salt Lake.

- Sunday marked the 17th time an Albuquerque starter worked at least 5.0 innings while allowing two runs or fewer.

- In each of Van Scoyoc's last two outings, he has worked 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball, with just one hit allowed during the span. Sunday was the fifth time Van Scoyoc completed at least 2.0 frames without permitting a run.

- Chivilli recorded his first save since Aug. 20, 2024 at Washington. The Isotopes have 13 saves on the campaign while suffering 16 blown saves.

- The Isotopes limited their opponent to two or fewer runs for the 14th time in 2025 (last: June 10 vs. OKC, 15-2 victory in seven-inning contest).

- El Paso recorded five hits, the ninth time Albuquerque held the opposition to five or fewer (last: June 10 vs. OKC, four).

- The final out was recorded when catcher Drew Romo successfully challenged a pitch that was originally called a ball to Rodolfo Duran. It was the second consecutive year the series between El Paso and Albuquerque over Independence Day weekend ended with an overturned challenge, as Connor Kaiser was called out on strikes last July 7 at Southwest University Park.

- Sunday was the seventh time Albuquerque scored at least three runs in the first inning (last: June 24 at Las Vegas, four).

- Albuquerque committed three errors, raising their total to 11 in the last four contests. This marked the ninth instance of the Isotopes having three or more miscues this season.

- The rain delay lasted one hour and 37 minutes, the 10th longest in Isotopes Park history. It surpassed a stoppage that lasted 1:36 in the seventh inning on July 5, 2008 when Albuquerque was hosting the New Orleans Zephyrs. The all-time rain delays include playoff games, as two of the five longest occurred in the postseason at Isotopes Park, in 2009 (vs. Memphis - 2:21) and 2012 (vs. Omaha - 2:03).

- Tonight's delay was the longest in Albuquerque since the Isotopes and Bees waited two hours and six minutes to begin a doubleheader on June 18, 2022.

- The Isotopes and Chihuahuas have split five of the last seven series spanning six games against one another.

On Deck: Albuquerque will head to Round Rock to begin a six-game set against the Express (Triple-A Rangers) for the first time in 2025. The series opener Tuesday is slated to start at 6:15 pm MT (7:15 CT).







