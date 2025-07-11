Gordon Magnificent, Isotopes Rally Late for 3-2 Victory

July 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes







Round Rock, TX - Isotopes starting pitcher Tanner Gordon had a tremendous outing, working 6.0 innings of two-run ball with no walks and ten strikeouts, but he left trailing 2-1. The score remained that way in favor of Round Rock until the ninth inning, when Albuquerque loaded the bases and tied it up on a sacrifice fly by Sterlin Thompson.

The Express put two runners on in the home ninth but Dugan Darnell escaped the jam, then Jose Torres gave the Isotopes a 3-2 lead with a 10th inning RBI single. Round Rock advanced their automatic runner to third with just one out in the 10th, but Alan Trejo popped out, then Dustin Harris drove a ball to the right-center field gap where Sam Hilliard made an outstanding lunging catch to secure the victory.

Albuquerque has won three of their last four games, including two of three at Dell Diamond this week.

Topes Scope: - Gordon finished an outing with double-digits in the strikeout column for the fifth time in his pro career (last: April 28, 2022 vs. Greensboro). He has four games with exactly 10 strikeouts, and his career-high of 14 was reached April 16, 2022 vs. Hudson Valley.

- Thursday was the seventh quality start of the season for an Albuquerque pitcher (last: Bradley Blalock, June 11 vs. Oklahoma City) and the second by Gordon (other: April 23 at Reno). Additionally, it was the 19th time an Isotopes hurler completed at least 5.0 frames while allowing two runs or fewer. It has taken place four times in the last five games: Gordon (5.0 IP, 2 UR - Saturday), Palmquist (5.1 IP, 2 ER - Sunday), and Molina (5.0 IP, 2 ER - Tuesday) before this most recent outing.

- Gordon's outing marked the 13th time in Isotopes history a pitcher struck out at least 10 batters while not issuing a walk, and second occurrence in 2025 (Andrew Quezada, June 1 vs. Sugar Land, 11 punchouts). Gordon is the second to accomplish the feat against Round Rock. Travis Smith also completed 6.0 frames with two runs allowed (one earned) and fanned 10 Express batters on Aug. 23, 2005 at Dell Diamond.

- Gordon is the seventh Albuquerque pitcher to record double-digit strikeouts in a game against Round Rock, joining Smith, Jeff Fulchino (Aug. 26, 2006 - 10), Giancarlo Alvarado (June 11, 2009 - 11), James McDonald (June 14, 2009 - team record 13), Charlie Haeger (July 23, 2009 - 12), and Ryan Feltner (April 22, 2022 - 10).

- The Isotopes improved to 4-0 in extra innings (two road, two home), their most triumphs in games that extended past regulation since 2022 (also four). Dating back to the 2024 season finale at Reno, Albuquerque has won five consecutive extra-inning contests.

- In both of Albuquerque's extra-inning wins on the road this season, they have inherited the automatic runner on second base in the bottom of the 10th nursing a one-run lead, and not allowed him to score. Antoine Kelly kept El Paso at bay on June 3, before Nick Anderson recorded the save Thursday.

- The Isotopes recorded their 12th final at-bat victory of the season (last: July 1 vs. El Paso, Sterlin Thompson two-run triple in the eighth leads to 9-7 win).

- Albuquerque is 14-15 in one-run contests, including 6-11 on the road. Five of their last six away games have been decided by a single tally, dating back to June 27 at Las Vegas.

- After tonight's win, the Isotopes have a 7-6 record all-time in extra inning games against Round Rock, with 10 of them occurring at Dell Diamond (5-5). Tonight was Albuquerque's first such victory since Aug. 4, 2017, when Tony Wolters tripled in the game's only run in the 10th inning.

- Adael Amador ripped an RBI double in the third, snapping a 38-inning streak without a two-bagger for Albuquerque. Their last double had been from Owen Miller in the eighth on Independence Day. Overall, it was the 29th time the Isotopes were held to two or fewer extra-base hits.

- Hilliard was 1-for-4 with a double, and has reached base in 48 of his last 49 games in which he has received an official at-bat for Albuquerque, dating back to June 11, 2024.

- Former Isotope Ty Blach started the game for Round Rock and retired the first seven batters he faced, before being forced to depart due to injury.

- Cooper Johnson scored on the back end of a double steal, becoming the third opposing player to record a steal of home in 2025 (also: Bryce Teodosio, April 3 vs. Salt Lake and Hunter Feduccia, June 13 vs. OKC). Teodosio scored after a pickoff attempt to first base, while Feduccia also came across via double steal.

- Albuquerque had five hits, tied for their fewest in a victory this season (other: March 30 at Sacramento).

On Deck: The Isotopes will aim to keep up their winning ways Friday night behind Chase Dollander, who is set to make his second career Triple-A start. First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 6:15 pm MT (7:15 CT).







