Tacoma Falls in 2-0 Shutout Loss to Reno

July 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (47-43, 9-6) fell in a 2-0 shutout loss to the Reno Aces (41-49, 4-11) at Greater Nevada Field on Thursday night. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak and marked the third time that Tacoma has been shutout this season.

Reno plated their first run of the night in the bottom of the second inning. Aramis Garcia led off the inning with a walk followed by a strikeout of Rene Pinto. A.J. Vukovich doubled down the right field line to drive in Garcia to give the Aces the lead.

Victor Labrada singled with two outs in the third inning to extend a nine-game hitting streak with the Rainiers but was left stranded to complete the inning.

The only other run of the night came as a solo homer from Garcia in the bottom of the fourth inning. After retiring six-straight, Castano allowed just his fifth homer with Tacoma with the solo shot to left from Garcia to extend a 2-0 lead. Castano responded, going on to retire the next seven he faced following the homer.

Collin Snider made his third rehab appearance in the bottom of the seventh. Snider pitched a scoreless frame allowing one hit while striking out one and facing the minimum in the inning.

Tacoma brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth. Leo Rivas singled with two outs to extend a 14-game hitting streak but Tacoma fell short, 2-0 in game three.

Dylan Ray earned the win with 6.0 scoreless frames allowing two hits while walking three and striking out four. Castano was saddled with the loss after tossing 5.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out five.

Postgame Notes:

Victor Labrada reached base three times tonight while going 1-for-2 on the day...Labrada is now riding a 9-game hitting streak and has hits in every game since his promotion to Tacoma with four of them being multi-hit performances. Leo Rivas extended a team-best 14-game hitting streak and 22-game on-base streak tonight after reaching with a walk and a single...over the 22-game stretch, Rivas is hitting .411 (30x73) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, and 4 homers while notching a .545 OBP...Rivas has worked 19 walks in that stretch and stolen three bases. Hagen Danner tossed 1.0 scoreless inning tonight to extend a streak of 6-consecutive outings without allowing a run...since June 27th, Danner has tossed 6.0 scoreless innings allowing four hits while walking one and striking out six. With the 2-0 loss tonight, Tacoma snapped a streak of 8-consecutive games scoring at least 6 runs... it still represents the longest streak in Triple-A this season and ties for longest among full-season MiLB teams, joining Midland (ATH) who had an 8-game stretch from May 11th-20th this season.







