Three Homers Carry Sugar Land to Thursday Night Victory

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Jesús Bastidas and Edwin Díaz combined for six hits and seven RBI, including a grand slam from Díaz, powering the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-8, 44-44) to a 12-8 win over the Oklahoma City Comets (10-5, 56-34) on Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Díaz's grand slam was the third this season from a Space Cowboy and Sugar Land's first grand slam since May 17 against the Reno Aces.

Although the Comets had men on the corners with nobody out in the bottom of the first, RHP Jose Fleury struck out the side to strand the runners and keep the Comets off the board. However, Oklahoma City took a 2-0 lead in the second with a two-run inside-the-park home run from Jose Ramos.

Sugar Land cut their deficit in half in the top of the third as Quincy Hamilton ambushed the first pitch of his at-bat 405 feet to right for a solo homer, as the Space Cowboys trailed, 2-1.

Oklahoma City answered with a run in the bottom of the third, but Fleury limited the damage as a popout and a double play marooned runners on the corners with nobody out.

The pendulum swung back in Sugar Land's direction in the top of the fourth. The Space Cowboys loaded the bases with one out as Omar Narváez and Bastidas singled while Colin Barber reached on an error. In the ensuing at-bat, Díaz drilled a 413-foot grand slam to center field as Sugar Land took their first lead, 5-3.

After Fleury picked up the first two outs in the bottom of the fourth, RHP Nick Robertson (W, 1-2) was summoned from the bullpen and recorded the final out of the frame to leave a runner on third.

The Comets scored a run in the home half of the fifth on a fielder's choice as Sugar Land took a 5-4 advantage into the sixth.

After Narváez whipped a lead-off single up the middle in the top of the sixth, Bastidas belted a two-run homer 433 feet to left as the Space Cowboys pushed out in front, 7-4. Later in the inning, Barber reached base on an infield single, stole second and moved to third on a groundout. With two outs in the inning, Collin Price legged out an infield single, plating Barber as Sugar Land stretched their lead to 8-4.

Although Oklahoma City scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, the Space Cowboys cancelled the run out in the top of the seventh as three-straight batters reached base with two outs, including Díaz swatting an RBI single to center, putting Sugar Land up, 9-5.

The Comets plated another run in the bottom of the eighth, but the Space Cowboys responded. Sugar Land rallied with two outs in the top of the ninth as Bastidas and Barber scolded back-to-back singles before Díaz reached on an error, allowing Bastidas to score. In the ensuing at-bat, Hamilton blistered a two-RBI double as Sugar Land opened the game up, 12-6. Oklahoma City scored two runs in the ninth, but the Space Cowboys took game three of their six-game series against the Comets, 12-8.

NOTABLE:

Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 15 games after going 4-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and four runs scored on Thursday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has two doubles, four homers, 15 RBI and 14 runs scored. Thursday was Bastidas' first four-hit game of 2025, and his first four-hit game since May 17, 2024 against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Jon Singleton is currently on a 13-game on-base streak with a homer, two RBI, eight walks and six runs scored after going 1-for-5 with a walk on Thursday.

Quincy Hamilton roped a solo home run in the third, his sixth of the year and first since May 27 against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Since being reinstated from the injured list, Hamilton has two doubles, a triple, a homer, six RBI, three walks and four runs scored in eight games. Thursday was Hamilton's second three-RBI game of the season and first since May 6, 2025 against the Salt Lake Bees.

Edwin Díaz's grand slam was his first grand slam in MiLB since April 16, 2019 with the Midland RockHounds. Díaz recorded five RBI for the first time since August 28, 2022 against the Las Vegas Aviators. The infielder went 2-for-5 with a homer, five RBI and two runs scored on Thursday.

Jose Fleury recorded his first Triple-A punchout on Thursday and tossed five strikeouts or more for the first time since he fanned six with Corpus Christi on May 2, 2025. Fleury threw his changeup on 30 of his 67 pitches (45%) and recorded eight swings and misses.

After going four up, four down on Thursday, Blake Weiman has retired 17 of the last 18 batters he has faced without allowing a run.

Sugar Land's six-game series against Oklahoma City continues on Friday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola is slated to start for Sugar Land versus LHP Justin Wrobleski. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







