Price Picks up Three Knocks in Sugar Land's Series-Clinching Win on Sunday

July 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - A three-run fifth and three combined runs in the eighth and ninth lifted the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-8, 47-44) to a 6-2 series-clinching win over the Oklahoma City Comets (10-8, 56-37) on Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The 5-6-7 in Sugar Land's lineup combined for seven hits, three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored during the Space Cowboys' final game before the All-Star Break. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

RHP AJ Blubaugh (W, 4-8) wiggled out of a two-on one-out jam in the bottom of the first as he struck out two-straight batters to retire the side.

Sugar Land threatened in the top of the second as Jesús Bastidas swatted an opposite-field single to right and Colin Barber walked, but a strikeout and a groundout marooned the runners.

Although Edwin Díaz drew an 11-pitch walk and took second on a wild pitch with one out in the top of the third, he was left in scoring position.

After Blubaugh stranded two runners in the home half of the third, the right-hander started a 1-3 double play in the fourth before inducing a flyout to post his fourth-straight zero as the Comets and Space Cowboys stayed scoreless heading into the fifth.

Collin Price led off the top of the fifth with a double, and two batters later, Tommy Sacco Jr. drove in Price with an RBI single as Sugar Land took a 1-0 lead. In the ensuing at-bat, Díaz thumped an 0-1 offering 396 feet to left, resulting in a two-run homer as the Space Cowboys extended their advantage to 3-0.

Sugar Land loaded the bases in the top of the sixth as Barber walked, Price singled and Sacco Jr. kept the inning alive with a two-out base on balls, but a strikeout stranded the runners.

Oklahoma City cut into the Space Cowboys' lead in the home half of the sixth as CJ Alexander picked up a two-RBI double to make it a 3-2 game.

The Space Cowboys tacked on an insurance run in the top of the eighth as Barber walked and stole second before Price pummeled an RBI double to left-center, his third-straight hit, as Sugar Land pushed out in front, 4-2.

RHP Logan VanWey (H,3) made his first appearance with Sugar Land since being reinstated from the IL in the bottom of the eighth and fired a 1-2-3 frame with one strikeout.

Shay Whitcomb roped a lead-off single into right-center to begin the ninth and moved up to second on a fielding error. Whitcomb then took third on a wild pitch while Jon Singleton walked to put runners on the corners with nobody out. After Luis Castro reached on a fielder's choice, Bastidas blooped a single to load the bases with one out. In the ensuing at-bat, Barber belted a two-RBI double to open the game up, 6-2.

RHP Rhett Kouba came on in the ninth and sat down the Comets in order on nine pitches to close out the 6-2 victory.

NOTABLE:

AJ Blubuagh went 5.1 innings on Sunday with one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts. Blubaugh combined to go 10.1 innings with two earned runs, five hits and eight strikeouts in two starts against the Comets this series. The right-hander has gone 5.0 innings or further in his last five starts.

Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 18 games after going 2-for-5 on Sunday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has five doubles, four homers, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Collin Price went 3-for-5 on Sunday with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored, his second three-hit game of the season and first since April 11 against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Price's two-double game is his first at the Triple-A level and first since May 25, 2023 with the Asheville Tourists.

Jon Singleton is currently on a 16-game on-base streak with four homers, 12 RBI, 11 walks and 11 runs scored after picking up two walks on Sunday.

Sugar Land has scored six runs or more in their fourth-straight game for the first time since the Space Cowboys scored six runs or more in six-straight games from June 10-15 against the Reno Aces.

After homering on Sunday, Edwin Díaz had two doubles, two homers and seven RBI in six games against Oklahoma City this series.

Colin Barber recorded his third multi-walk game of the season on Sunday and his first multi-walk game since he walked three times on June 21 against the Las Vegas Aviators. Barber went 2-for-3 on Sunday with a double, two RBI, two walks and a run scored, his first multi-RBI game with Sugar Land this season.

After Sugar Land's six-game series against Oklahoma City and the All-Star Break, the Space Cowboys return home for a three-game set against the Salt Lake Bees. First pitch is set for Friday at 7:05 pm CT. The Comets have yet to announce a starter.







