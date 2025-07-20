Ullola Fans Sugar Land Season-High 11 Batters in Series Sweep over Salt Lake

SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Miguel Ullola (W,5-2) punched out 11 batters, a Sugar Land season high, as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-8, 50-44) stymied the Salt Lake Bees' (7-14, 36-59) offense to clinch a series sweep with a 3-1 win on Sunday night at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys are currently on a seven-game winning streak and have won 10 of their last 12 games. Sugar Land's series sweep was their second sweep of the season and first since the Space Cowboys swept the Reno Aces from May 13-18.

Ullola worked around a one-out walk in the top of the first with an inning-ending punchout before striking out the side in the top of the second.

Colin Barber and Collin Price led off the bottom of the second with back-to-back singles and with two outs in the frame, Barber scored on an error as the Space Cowboys went ahead, 1-0.

Ullola faced the minimum in the third while fanning one batter and struck out two in the fourth, registering eight punchouts through four innings without allowing a hit. The right-hander picked up his ninth and 10th strikeouts during a 1-2-3 top half of the fifth as Ullola continued ripping through Salt Lake's lineup.

Sugar Land put two on with one out in the bottom of the fifth as Jesús Bastidas shot a single to center and Omar Narváez walked, but the runners were left on.

After Ullola picked up the first out of the sixth with his season-high 11th strikeout, RHP Jayden Murray (H,6) entered and induced a double play on his first pitch in relief to retire the side. Ullola exited after 5.1 innings without allowing a run or a hit while fanning 11 batters, the highest strikeout total from a Space Cowboy pitcher this season.

Sugar Land extended their advantage in the bottom of the sixth. Price walked to lead off the frame, and in the ensuing at-bat, Tommy Sacco Jr. scolded a two-run homer that hugged the right-field foul pole, putting the Space Cowboys up, 3-0.

Salt Lake broke up Sugar Land's no-hitter in the seventh with a single and scored a run in the frame to make it a 3-1 game.

RHP Jordan Weems (H,1) fired a scoreless eighth to preserve the Space Cowboys' two-run lead, and RHP Rhett Kouba (S,1) was summoned for the ninth and closed out Sugar Land's 3-1 win with a perfect ninth on 10 pitches.

NOTABLE:

- Miguel Ullola went 5.1 innings on Sunday without allowing a hit or a run and punched out 11 batters, his highest strikeout total of the season. 5.1 innings was also a season high for Ullola. In two starts against the Bees this season, Ullola combined for 10.1 innings with no runs, one hit and 21 strikeouts. The Dominican Republic native came into today's start ranked eighth in the PCL in punchouts.

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 21 games, the longest from a Space Cowboy batter in 2025, after going 1-for-4 on Sunday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has eight doubles, four homers, 20 RBI and 15 runs scored. Bastidas is currently on a seven-game hitting streak with five multi-hit games over that span.

- Sugar Land has won eight-straight games over Salt Lake in 2025 after taking the final five games from the Bees in May and sweeping Salt Lake this weekend. The Space Cowboys combined for 36 strikeouts during their three-game sweep against the Bees with only four runs allowed.

- The Space Cowboys' sweep was their third sweep at home in affiliated history and the second this season.

- Omar Narváez is currently on a five-game on-base streak going 6-for-13 (.462) with a homer, three RBI, eight walks and four runs scored. Narváez drew three walks on Sunday, his first three-walk game with Sugar Land in 2025.

- With a hit on Sunday, Colin Barber has recorded a knock in five of his last six games.

- Tommy Sacco Jr's home run in the sixth was his second of the season with Sugar Land and first since being promoted on June 11.

After Sugar Land's three-game series against Salt Lake, the Space Cowboys head to El Paso for a six-game set against the Chihuahuas. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 7:35 pm CT.







