Aces Take Series with Close 5-4 Victory over Isotopes

July 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Reno Aces (6-15, 43-53) put away the Albuquerque Isotopes (7-13, 38-56), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in a close 5-4 victory in Sunday's series finale at Isotopes Park. With the win, the Aces take home the three-game road trip.

Yu-Min Lin tossed a solid outing in the win, allowing three runs while striking out seven and walking two in six commanding frames. The promising southpaw ran into trouble in the first inning, surrendering all three of his runs on back-to-back-to-back RBI hits by the Isotopes. He settled in from there, tossing five scoreless innings to secure his second win of the year and first quality start.

Gavin Logan made his mark in his first appearance since being transferred to Reno from Double-A Amarillo, putting the Aces on the board in the third inning with his first career Triple-A home run - a solo shot to center off Andrew Quezada. The backstop has excelled in five games with Reno this season, going 8-for-16 (.500) with four extra-base hits and three RBI.

Andy Weber and Tristin English followed Logan in the third with back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game at 3-3. Weber ended his night with three hits as he continues his breakout campaign, raising his season slash line to .310/.360/.480 with 17 extra-base knocks and 20 RBI in 47 games.

The BLC-Nine took the lead in the sixth inning with help from Cristian Pache and Kevin Graham. With one out, Pache roped a triple into the right-centerfield gap - his first impactful knock since returning from the injured list. Graham stepped in next and did his job, sending home Pache with a sacrifice fly to left.

English continued to anchor the Aces' lineup, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and adding another RBI single in the seventh as crucial insurance. The 28-year-old has done nothing but mash this season, hitting a Pacific Coast League-leading .341.

The Aces will look to ride this momentum into next week's homestand against the Oklahoma City Comets, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The six-game series is set to begin Tuesday, July 22, at 6:35 p.m. PST at Greater Nevada Field.

Notable Aces:

Gavin Logan: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Andy Weber: 3-for-4, 1 RBI

Tristin English: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Cristian Pache: 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 BB

Yu-Min Lin: W (2), 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

