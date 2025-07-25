Logan Homers in Game 3 vs Oklahoma City
July 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Silver Sox (6-18, 43-56) dropped their third straight contest to the Oklahoma City Comets (16-8, 62-37), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, falling 16-3 on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Despite the loss, Gavin Logan continued to swing a hot bat, launching his second home run of the season-a two-run shot over the right-field porch to put Reno on the board in the fourth. The backstop has impressed in his first six Triple-A games, slashing .526/.565/1.000 with three doubles, two homers, and five RBI.
The Silver Sox will look to snap their skid in Friday's matchup against the Comets. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
Gavin Logan: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI
AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 2B
