Logan Homers in Game 3 vs Oklahoma City

July 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Silver Sox (6-18, 43-56) dropped their third straight contest to the Oklahoma City Comets (16-8, 62-37), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, falling 16-3 on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Gavin Logan continued to swing a hot bat, launching his second home run of the season-a two-run shot over the right-field porch to put Reno on the board in the fourth. The backstop has impressed in his first six Triple-A games, slashing .526/.565/1.000 with three doubles, two homers, and five RBI.

The Silver Sox will look to snap their skid in Friday's matchup against the Comets. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Gavin Logan: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 2B

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.