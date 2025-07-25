Bats Blazing, Comets Cruise past Reno

July 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored two batters into the game and never let up for the rest of the night, beating the Reno Aces, 16-3, Thursday at Greater Nevada Field. Justin Dean tripled on the first pitch of the game and then scored on a RBI single by Alex Freeland. CJ Alexander added a RBI triple later in the inning to make it 2-0. Freeland cranked a three-run homer in the second inning to push the lead to 5-0. The Comets (16-8/62-37) scored three more runs in the fourth inning, with a two-run homer by Chris Okey and RBI double by Freeland. Reno's Gavin Logan hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to get the Aces (6-18/43-56) on the board, but the Comets responded with a four-run fifth inning despite collecting just one hit - a RBI single by Chuckie Robinson. The rally also included three walks and an error by the Aces. Leading, 12-3, in the seventh inning, OKC piled on four runs, including a two-run triple by Nick Senzel and RBI single by Alexander.

Of Note:

-The Comets are now 6-0 on the current road trip following the All-Star Break, and the six-game win streak ties their season high (fourth time). They have also set a new season high at 25 games above .500 with a 62-37 record and continue to own the best overall record in Triple-A.

-The Comets won an eighth straight road game, adding to a season highOKC improved to 34-14 on the road this year, including 21-6 against the West Division.

-OKC scored at least 16 runs in a game for the fourth time this season and scored at least 12 runs for the third time in the last five games. The Comets have tallied at least 11 hits in five straight games, including 15 Thursday night, marking the third straight game with at least 15 hits...Over the last five games, the Comets have 73 hits and have batted .361 (73x202), including 27-for-78 (.346) with runners in scoring position.

-Alex Freeland tied his season and career high with six RBI, first accomplished April 8 at Round Rock. It was also the fourth time a Comet registered six RBI in a game this season, last done by Ryan Ward May 29 at Las VegasFreeland went 3-for-5, falling a triple shy of the cycle, and hit his first home run since June 18 against Round Rock.

-Justin Dean reached base in all six plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a triple and four walks. He became the first OKC player to score five runs in one game since Kole Calhoun on June 11, 2023 at El Paso, and the first OKC player with four walks in a game since Alex Freeland on Sept. 10, 2024 against TacomaDean extended his current on-base streak to 17 consecutive games. He's hit safely in 15 of the 17 games, batting .347 (25x72) in that span.

-Chuckie Robinson picked up a third straight multi-hit game and collected his first four-hit game since April 23, 2023 with Triple-A Louisville versus Charlotte, going 4-for-5 with a RBI and four runs scored. Over his last three games, Robinson is 9-for-13 with five RBI.

-CJ Alexander also tallied a third straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-6 with a triple and two RBI. He is now 7-for-15 with two triples and six RBI to begin the current series.

-Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to 13 games - breaking a tie with Eddie Rosario for the longest hitting streak by a Comets player this season. During the streak, Ward is 22-for-55 (.400) with 13 extra-base hits and 19 RBIWard collected his Minor League-leading 90th RBI of the season.

-For the second time this season, the Comets hit three triples in one game, along with April 25 at Salt Lake. Prior to that, OKC had not recorded three triples in on game since May 5, 2016.

-Blake Treinen continued his current Major League Rehab Assignment, pitching on consecutive days for the first time. He retired the side in order in the eighth inning on 12 pitches (nine strikes), with one strikeoutIn his six games with OKC during the rehab assignment, Treinen has allowed no hits and one unearned run over 6.0 innings, with one walk and nine strikeouts.

