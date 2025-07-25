Isotopes Claim 8-2 Victory over Salt Lake

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Salt Lake City, UT - The Isotopes plated seven runs between the fifth and eighth innings while Connor Van Scoyoc tossed 3.1 innings of one-run ball (unearned) in relief to propel Albuquerque to an 8-2 win over Salt Lake Thursday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have won at least two-straight roads games for the fourth time in 2025 and first since winning four-straight from May 23-June 3 (final three at Reno and series-opener at El Paso).

-First time the team has won two-straight in Salt Lake City in same season since April 27, 2019, sweeping both games of a doubleheader.

-Albuquerque has also won back-to-back games for just the third time in the second-half (last: July 6-8). The club hasn't won three-straight since May 31-June 3.

-Braiden Ward was credited with a steal of home after a pickoff to first base (Zac Veen advanced to second on a stolen base). It's the third time this season an Isotope has swiped home and 13th in team history (others in 2025: Aaron Schunk on April 15 vs. El Paso and July 2 vs. El Paso).

-The Isotopes limited the Bees to two runs, the 17th time in 2025 holding their opponent to two or fewer. Over the club's last five contests, they have permitted just 15 runs.

-Albuquerque has held Salt Lake to three runs or fewer in seven of 13 games this season, including four of the last five contests.

-The Isotopes relented just one extra-base hit on the night, the fifth-straight game holding their opponent to two or fewer.

-Albuquerque swiped three bags on the night, the most in a game since stealing four on July 2 vs. El Paso. Since July 1 (Braiden Ward promotion to Albuquerque), the Isotopes have stolen 25 bags, seventh-most in Triple-A and third-most in the PCL after swiping 56 in their first 80 games.

-Ryan Feltner tossed 3.2 innings and allowed one run on three hits and nine walks with one punchout. The nine walks tie a franchise record set by Jack O'Loughlin on April 8, 2025, at Sugar Land (3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 9 BB, 1 K).

-Sterlin Thompson extended his hit streak to seven games with a single. During stretch is slashing .345/.424/517 with two doubles, one homer and three RBI.

-Aaron Schunk extended his hit streak to eight games with two knocks, including a triple. During streak is slashing .333/.333/.606 with two doubles, two triples, one homer and two RBI. Has a hit in 14 of his last 15 games and is slashing .351/.356/.667 with three doubles, three triples, three homers and 11 RBI.

-Kyle Karros went 2-for-5 with an RBI, his second-straight multi-hit game. Is 4-for-9 in last two games after going 2-for-15 in first four Triple-A games.

-Braiden Ward went 1-for-2 with a walk, RBI, hit-by-pitch and two stolen bases. It was his second contest with two swipes (also: July 3 vs. El Paso).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 7:05 pm MT from The Ballpark at America First Square. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Shaun Anderson is slated to toe the rubber for Salt Lake.







