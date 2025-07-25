Anderson Quality Start, Humphreys Big Night Boosts Salt Lake to 8-3 Win

July 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Salt Lake Bees used two home runs in the fifth and a seven-inning quality start by Shaun Anderson to run away with an 8-3 victory in game four to even the series at two games apiece.

Salt Lake Bees 8, Albuquerque Isotopes 3

WP: Shaun Anderson (2 - 7)

LP: Carson Palmquist (3 - 4)

SV: Jared Southard (1)

Game Summary

Shaun Anderson put together a perfect 12-pitch first inning to open the game and retired the first two in the second on a pair of flyouts. With two outs, Braxton Fulford put the Isotopes on the board with a solo shot on a line over the left field wall to take the lead first.

Salt Lake was held hitless through the first four innings, with Yolmer Sánchez providing the team's only baserunner via a walk in the second.

The Bees bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth as Matthew Lugo broke up the no-hitter and tied the game with a leadoff solo homer to left. Zach Humphreys kept the momentum going with a two-out single up the middle, setting the stage for Tucker Flint, who launched the second home run of the inning on a two-run shot to right, giving Salt Lake its first lead since Tuesday night.

Shaun Anderson wrapped up his night with a quality start working his way out of the sixth after back-to-back one-out singles and a sacrifice fly by Fulford and finished off the seventh with a three-up three-down frame by striking out two.

The Bees saw an offense burst in their final three at-bats combining for five runs across the last three innings. Salt Lake sent seven to the plate in the sixth highlighted by a Zach Humphreys two-run double to give the Bees a three-run lead.

Salt Lake sent eight batters to the plate in the eighth, stringing together five singles to produce a three-run inning. RBI hits from Zach Humphreys, Tucker Flint, and Chad Stevens extended the Bees lead to 8-2.

Albuquerque added one more run in the ninth, stringing together three consecutive hits capped by a Braiden Ward RBI double. However, Jared Southard shut the door with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game, securing an 8-3 victory for Salt Lake.

Game Notes

Salt Lake evened up the series at 2-2 with the victory and took an 8-7 series lead against the Isotopes this season.

The Bees tallied 12 hits Friday night, their most in a game since July 5 against Tacoma when they recorded 15. It also marked the first time since July 11 against Sacramento (11-10) that Salt Lake outhit its opponent, improving to 23-13 when doing so.

Shaun Anderson turned in his third quality start of the season and the first for Salt Lake since July 10 from Brett Kerry. Anderson tossed a season-high seven innings and allowed two runs on seven hits, his lowest runs allowed when pitching at least five innings since May 2 against Albuquerque while collecting four strikeouts.

Zach Humphreys had a big night at the dish going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Humphreys tabbed his third three-hit game of the season, last doing so on May 23 against Omaha and brought home three runs for the second time this year, previously happening on May 1 against Albuquerque. Humphreys has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and is putting together a solid month of July posting a .409 average (9-for-22) with a 1.143 OPS.

Matthew Lugo broke up the no-hitter in the fifth inning with his ninth home run of the season, matching his highest monthly total after hitting three in April. He finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, recording his 20th multi-hit game of the year. Lugo is batting .329 in July, ranking sixth in the PCL with 24 hits while hitting safely in 14 of 19 games this month.

Tucker Flint turned in a two-hit night, highlighted by his 12th home run of the season and first since July 9 against Sacramento. He drove in three runs, marking his 10th multi-RBI game of the year and fifth with three or more RBIs. It was his highest single-game total since June 26, when he tallied a season-high six RBIs against Reno.

Chad Stevens went 2-for-5 with an RBI, recording his team-leading 26th multi-hit game of the season. He has now driven in a run in three straight games, bringing his season total to 50, second on the team behind Niko Kavadas (58). Stevens joins Kavadas as one of only three teammates in the league with at least 75 hits, 50 runs scored, and 16 home runs this season.

Gustavo Campero went 2-for-5, collecting his second multi-hit game of the series and 13th of the season in just 36 games played. He's been a consistent threat against Albuquerque, leading Salt Lake with 16 hits while batting .400 with a 1.089 OPS against the Isotopes.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Albuquerque will face off for game five on Saturday night as Jack Kochanowicz will make his first appearance at The Ballpark at America First Square with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST with a postgame Drone Show to follow.







