OKC Comets Game Notes - July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (16-8/62-37) at Reno Aces (6-18/43-56)

Game #100 of 150/Second Half #25 of 75/Road #49 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Julian Fernández (3-0, 3.77) vs. RNO-RHP Dylan Ray (3-2, 6.64)

Friday, July 25, 2025 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to stay undefeated on their road trip and extend their winning streak to seven games when they continue their series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field...Oklahoma City is now 6-0 following the All-Star Break and will play its 100th game of the season tonight.

Last Game: The OKC Comets scored two batters into the game and never let up for the rest of the night, beating the Reno Aces, 16-3, Thursday at Greater Nevada Field. Justin Dean tripled on the first pitch of the game and then scored on a RBI single by Alex Freeland. CJ Alexander added a RBI triple later in the inning to make it 2-0. Freeland cranked a three-run homer in the second inning to push the lead to 5-0. The Comets scored three more runs in the fourth inning, with a two-run homer by Chris Okey and RBI double by Freeland. Reno's Gavin Logan hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to get the Aces on the board, but the Comets responded with a four-run fifth inning despite collecting just one hit - a RBI single by Chuckie Robinson. The rally also included three walks and an error by the Aces. Leading, 12-3, in the seventh inning, OKC piled on four runs, including a two-run triple by Nick Senzel and RBI single by Alexander.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Julian Fernández (3-0) is scheduled to open a bullpen game for the Comets and make his third start of the season...Fernández last pitched Wednesday night in Reno, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning with one strikeout...He has not allowed a run in six straight appearances and has not allowed a hit in three consecutive games. He has allowed two total hits and one walk over his last six outings (5.0 IP) with eight strikeouts...Fernández last started June 21 against Round Rock in OKC, allowing one run and one hit with two walks and a strikeout across 2.0 innings. Between the Minors and Majors throughout his career, Fernández had never started/opened a game until June 15 of this season...Starting April 17, Fernández has posted a 1.95 ERA over his last 23 games, spanning 27.2 IP. During that time, he has notched 30 K's against six walks...He signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2025 and originally signed with the Colorado Rockies in 2012 as an international free agent...Fernández was selected by the Dodgers July 7 and pitched that night in Milwaukee, marking his first ML appearance since Oct. 2, 2021 with Colorado.

Against the Aces: 2025: 6-3 2024: 4-8 All-time: 53-42 At RNO: 21-20

The Comets and Aces meet for their second of two six-game series this season and the lone series of 2025 against one another at Greater Nevada Field...The teams split their first series of the season June 3-8 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with OKC winning the final two meetings of the series and three of the last four games of the set...During the first series, Ryan Ward paced OKC with nine hits, including four homers. Ward and Nick Senzel racked up eight RBI each...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games, including the last five in a row...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss...The Comets have won five straight games against the Aces after losing eight of the previous nine meetings as well as 10 of the previous 12 meetings.

Fresh Start: A win tonight would extend the Comets' winning streak to a season-best seven games and would give OKC its longest winning streak since the 2023 season when the team won 10 consecutive games May 9-19, 2023. Since then, OKC has recorded six different six-game winning streaks prior to the current one, including three this season, but has fallen short of making it seven straight wins all six times...With last night's victory, the Comets set a new season-high mark at 25 games above .500 (62-37) - the best record in all of Triple-A...OKC owns a 16-8 record during the second half of the PCL season - one game behind league-leading Tacoma (17-7), which has won 12 of its last 14 games...The current six-game win streak for OKC follows a season-high four-game losing skid entering the All-Star Break.

Tales From the Road: OKC has won a season-best eight consecutive road games for the team's longest winning streak in away games since also winning eight straight road games early last season April 11-26, 2024. An OKC team last won more than eight consecutive road games in 2023 during a 12-game win streak June 29-July 28, 2023...The Comets are now 10-2 in the last 12 road games to improve to a league-best 34-14 on the road this season. The Comets are 8-0-1 through their first nine road series of the season and a win tonight would secure their ninth road series win of 2025...The Comets bat at a league-leading .297 clip in away games, while their 80 home runs and 369 runs (7.7 RPG) are tops in the league on the road...In road games against West Division opponents, the Comets are now 21-6.

Offensive Findings: Last night the Comets scored at least 16 runs in a game for the fourth time this season - all on the road - and scored at least 13 runs for the third time in the last five games. The Comets have tallied at least 11 hits in five straight games, including 15 last night, marking the third straight game with at least 15 hits...Over the last five games, the Comets have batted .361 (73x202), including 27-for-78 (.346) with runners in scoring position...This is the first time this season OKC has tallied double-digit hits in five consecutive games and the first time since doing so in six straight games May 28-June 2, 2024 during a six-game road series in Albuquerque (88 H)...The Comets have now scored at least five runs in six straight games (62 R) as well as in nine of the last 10 games (82 R) and in 14 of the last 17 games (131 R)...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 127 home runs, 505 walks and 146 stolen bases, while ranking second in runs (660) and third in hits (955).

Dean's List: Justin Dean reached base in all six plate appearances Thursday, going 2-for-2 with a triple, four walks and his 22nd stolen base of the season. He became the first OKC player to score five runs in one game since Kole Calhoun June 11, 2023 at El Paso, and the first OKC player with four walks in a game since Alex Freeland Sept. 10, 2024 versus Tacoma...Dean extended his current on-base streak to 17 consecutive games and his hitting streak to seven games (11x31) - both season highs. He's hit safely in 15 of the 17 games, batting .347 (25x72) in that span...Dean paces the PCL with 11 stolen bases in July and his 22 stolen bases overall this season are tied for seventh-most in the league.

The Warden of Bricktown: Last night, Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to 13 games - breaking a tie with Eddie Rosario for the longest hitting streak by a Comets player this season. During the streak, Ward is 22-for-55 (.400) with 13 extra-base hits and 19 RBI...Ward collected his Minor League-leading 91st RBI and 118th hit of the season Thursday. He also leads the Minors with 55 extra-base hits, 231 total bases and ranks second with 27 homers and 79 runs scored.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland tied his season-high and career-high marks with six RBI last night, going 3-for-5 with a double, home run and a walk as he fell a triple shy of the cycle and hit his first homer since June 18 against Round Rock...Freeland last had six RBI April 8 in Round Rock and Thursday was the fourth time a Comet registered six RBI in a game this season...Freeland paces the PCL with 72 walks this season, ranks fourth with 68 runs scored, tied for fourth with 26 doubles and seventh with 70 RBI.

Charleses in Charge: Chuckie Robinson picked up a third straight multi-hit game last night and collected his first four-hit game since April 23, 2023 with Triple-A Louisville versus Charlotte, going 4-for-5 with a RBI and four runs scored, tying his career high. Over his last three games, Robinson is 9-for-13 with five RBI...CJ Alexander also tallied a third straight multi-hit game Thursday, going 2-for-6 with a triple and two RBI. He is now 7-for-15 with two triples and six RBI to begin the current series.

Around the Horn: Tonight marks the 100th game of the season, and regardless of the game's result, OKC will reach the 100-game mark with 60 or more wins for the third time in the last four seasons and for the fourth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) - going 68-32 in 2023, 60-40 in 2022 and 62-38 in 2015...Tonight the Comets seek their first 4-0 start to a series since April 1-4 against El Paso in OKC...The Comets have held opponents to three runs or less in back-to-back games and in four of the last six games after allowing at least six runs in four straight games entering the All-Star Break...For the second time this season, the Comets hit three triples in one game Thursday, last doing so April 25 at Salt Lake. Prior to that, the team had not recorded three triples in one game since 2016.







