OKC Comets Game Notes - July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (15-8/61-37) at Reno Aces (6-17/43-55)

Game #99 of 150/Second Half #24 of 75/Road #48 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (3-2, 3.88) vs. RNO-LHP Spencer Giesting (2-2, 7.12)

Thursday, July 24, 2025 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to match their longest winning streak of the season when they continue their road series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field...The Comets have won five consecutive games and own the best overall record in Triple-A at 61-37...A win tonight would give the Comets their longest winning streak since the team won six straight games June 13-19 - tied for OKC's longest winning streak of the season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets had another strong performance at the plate and held the Reno Aces scoreless over the final six innings, notching a 9-3 win Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field and giving manager Scott Hennessey his 500th career win. For the second straight game, Reno took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Comets evened the score with a RBI single by CJ Alexander in the second inning and then went in front on a two-run double by Alex Freeland in the third inning. However, the Aces also scored twice in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 3-3. The Comets regained the lead with two runs in the fourth inning and plated two more runs in the fifth inning with a home run by Ryan Ward and RBI single by Noah Miller to go ahead, 7-3. Austin Gauthier doubled in another run in the seventh inning and tallied a RBI single in the ninth inning to extend the lead to 9-3. The Comets pitching staff held the Aces to no runs and one hit over the final six innings and retired the final 11 batters of the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (3-2) seeks his first back-to-back wins of the season with OKC...In his last outing July 18 at Sacramento, he became the second Comets pitcher this season to reach double-digit strikeouts, recording 11 K's over his 5.2 innings. Sauer limited the River Cats to one unearned run on three hits with three walks and his strikeout total was the second-highest of the season by a Comets pitcher behind Emmet Sheehan's 13 K's June 25 at SAC...Sauer's 11 strikeouts were his most in a game since also recording 11 Sept. 1, 2023 with Double-A Somerset...Entering the All-Star Break, Sauer had allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over his first two starts of July (10.1 IP)...Sauer has made nine appearances (one start) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season as well, going 2-1 with a 6.18 ERA...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the Aces: 2026: 5-3 2024: 4-8 All-time: 52-42 At RNO: 20-20

The Comets and Aces meet for their second of two six-game series this season and the lone series of 2025 against one another at Greater Nevada Field...The teams split their first series of the season June 3-8 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with OKC winning the final two meetings of the series and three of the last four games of the set...During the first series, Ryan Ward paced OKC with nine hits, including four homers. Ward and Nick Senzel racked up eight RBI each...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games, including the last five in a row...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss...The Comets have won four straight games against the Aces after losing eight of the previous nine meetings as well as 10 of the previous 12 meetings.

Fresh Start: The Comets have won all five of their games following the All-Star Break as they are 5-0 during their current nine-game road trip...With last night's victory, the Comets set a new season-high mark at 24 games above .500 with an overall record of 61-37 - the best record in all of Triple-A. The last time an OKC team had a record more than 24 games above .500 was at the end of the 2023 season (90-58)...Oklahoma City owns a 15-8 record during the second half of the PCL season - one game behind league-leading Tacoma (16-7), which has won 11 of its last 13 games...The current five-game win streak for OKC follows a season-high four-game losing skid entering the All-Star Break.

Tales From the Road: The Comets have won a season-best seven consecutive road games, and OKC last won more than seven straight road games early last season when the team won a season-high eight straight road games April 11-26, 2024...The Comets are now 9-2 in the last 11 road games to improve to a league-best 33-14 on the road this season. The Comets are 8-0-1 through their first nine road series of the season...The Comets bat at a league-leading .296 clip in away games, while their 78 home runs and 353 runs (7.5 RPG) are tops in the league on the road...In road games against West Division opponents, the Comets are now 20-6.

500 Club: After recording 439 career wins over parts of seven seasons with Double-A Tulsa (2017-24), OKC manager Scott Hennessey recorded the 500th win of his career last night as the Comets picked up their 61st win of 2025. His overall career record as a manager now stands at 500-447...Hennessey's teams in Tulsa finished with a winning record in six of his seven seasons and advanced to the postseason four times, including winning the Texas League title in 2018...Hennessey is now in his first season at Triple-A with OKC and has been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization since 2007, first serving as an amateur scout in Florida before moving to coaching in 2017.

Offensive Findings: The Comets tallied nine runs and 16 hits Wednesday after totaling 13 runs and 17 hits Tuesday, marking the second time this season the team recorded back-to-back games with at least 16 hits, joining May 31-June 1 at Las Vegas (38 H)...Over the last four games, the Comets have 41 runs on 58 hits and have batted .363 (58x160), including 21-for-59 (.356) with runners in scoring position. It's the second time this season the Comets have recorded double-digit hits in four straight games (also June 11-14 at Albuquerque; 51 H)...The Comets have scored at least five runs in five straight games (46 R) as well as in eight of the last nine games (66 R) and in 13 of the last 16 games (115 R)...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 497 walks and 144 stolen bases, ranks second in runs (644) and home runs (125) and third in hits (940).

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward hit his 27th home run of the season last night - second-most in the Minors - as he extended his hitting streak to a season-best 12 games. His hitting streak is tied for the longest by a Comets player this season (Eddie Rosario, 12 G; March 28-April 12) and Ward is now 21-for-49 (.429) with 13 extra-base hits and 18 RBI since July 6...Ward paces all players in the Minors with 90 RBI, 117 hits, 55 extra-base hits, 230 total bases and ranks second with 78 runs scored. His 78 runs scored this season already equal his 2024 season total and he is five hits, six homers and 11 RBI shy of equaling his 2024 season totals in those categories with 52 games remaining in 2025...He set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 81 homers and 286 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023).

Dean's List: Justin Dean picked up a hit, a walk, scored a run and stole his 21st base of the season last night as he extended his current on-base streak to 16 games. He's hit safely in a season-high six straight games (9x29) as well as in 14 of the 16 games during his on-base streak, batting .329 (23x70)...Dean paces the PCL with 10 stolen bases in July and his 21 stolen bases overall this season are seventh-most in the league...Since June 28, Dean has hit safely in 16 of his 19 games, batting .321 (26x81).

Heating Up Out West: Austin Gauthier tallied a game-high four hits Wednesday, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI, marking his first four-hit game since July 12, 2022 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. Gauthier has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 11-for-29 (.379)...Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs last night. He's started the current series 6-for-10 and has back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time since June 19-20...For the second time in four games, Noah Miller notched three hits Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs. He's now 8-for-19 over the last four games...CJ Alexander is 5-for-9 with four RBI to begin the series.

Around the Horn: This is the third consecutive series OKC has started by going 2-0...Last night marked the fourth time during the current winning streak OKC held an opponent to four runs or less. The Comets have allowed only one home run during the five-game stretch...Blake Treinen continued his rehab assignment Wednesday, retiring the side in order in the seventh inning with two K's and has yet to allow a hit or earned run during his time with OKC (5 G/5.0 IP).







