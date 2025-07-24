Fulford, Torres Lead Isotopes Past Bees, 8-3

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

South Jordan, UT - Braxton Fulford continued to pummel Salt Lake pitching by launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth, while Jose Torres finished a triple shy of the cycle, and the Isotopes evened up this series with an 8-3 victory over the Bees on Wednesday night.

Topes Scope: - Fulford has at least two hits in 12 of the last 32 Triple-A games in which he has started, dating back to April 4. Four of his 11 home runs with Albuquerque have come against Salt Lake.

- Torres produced his third game with three or more hits in 2025. The others came in back-to-back contests for Double-A Hartford on June 5-6, when he was a combined 7-for-11 at Portland. Torres recorded multiple extra-base hits for the second time this season (other: June 6, three doubles).

- Hilliard connected on his 84th all-time home run in an Isotopes uniform. It was his first long ball in Utah since going deep in back-to-back games for Albuquerque on April 25-27, 2019. Additionally, Hilliard drew three walks in a contest for the first time since Aug. 11, 2022 vs. St. Louis.

- Aaron Schunk doubled for his lone hit, and is slashing .339/.339/.625 with three doubles, two triples, three homers and eight RBI in his last 15 contests. Schunk has at least one knock in 14 of the 15 games, with the only hitless night coming in one pinch-hit appearance.

- Kyle Karros was 2-for-4, his first multi-hit game at the Triple-A level and 19th of the season.

- Keston Hiura finished 0-for-5, failing to reach base for only the second time in his last 42 games with Albuquerque (other: July 3 vs. El Paso).

- Sterlin Thompson extended his modest hit streak to six games, going 9-for-24 during the stretch. Thompson is one of 13 players in the PCL with at least 20 doubles and 10 home runs this season.

- Zac Veen ripped an RBI double and is slashing .431/.486/.646 with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBI in his last 16 contests, dating back to June 26 at Las Vegas.

- Dugan Darnell pitched 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, his ninth outing featuring two innings and no runs this season. Since May 23, Darnell has made 18 appearances and recorded a 1.37 ERA (26.1 IP/4 ER) with four walks and 27 strikeouts.

- The Isotopes finished 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position, and are 14-for-77 in that situation during their last eight contests.

- Fulford and Torres went deep in the sixth, Albuquerque's first inning with two home runs since July 4 vs. El Paso (Fulford/Bernabel).

- The Isotopes have limited the Bees to three runs or fewer in six of 13 matchups this season, including three of the last four games.

- Albuquerque has allowed two extra-base hits or fewer in four consecutive games, including exactly one in each of the last three contests.

- Wednesday's victory was just the Isotopes fifth in their last 22 road games, dating back to June 6 at El Paso.

On Deck: The Isotopes face the Bees in game three of the series on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm MT. Right-haned pitchers Ryan Feltner and Victor Mederos will start for Albuquerque and Salt Lake, respectively.







