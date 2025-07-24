Reno Taken Down 9-3 by Oklahoma City

July 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (6-17, 43-55) fell 9-3 to the Oklahoma City Comets (15-8, 61-37), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Seth Brown turned in another strong night at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. The veteran outfielder put the Aces on the board in the first with an RBI single and later drove in Cristian Pache with an RBI double in the third. Since joining Reno on April 4, Brown has done nothing but hit, slashing .327/.426/.635 with four homers and 11 RBI.

Rene Pinto chipped in with an RBI single in a 1-for-4 effort. The Aces' backstop has put together a solid season, slashing .270/.311/.507 with 15 doubles, seven homers, and 33 RBI across 39 games.

Tristin English stayed hot, going 2-for-4 with a double. The Georgia Tech product is riding a nine-game hitting streak, going 16-for-40 (.400) with five doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBI during that stretch.

Reno will look to bounce back in Thursday's matchup with the Comets. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Seth Brown: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Rene Pinto: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Tristin English: 2-for-4, 1 2B

