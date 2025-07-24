Reno Taken Down 9-3 by Oklahoma City
July 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (6-17, 43-55) fell 9-3 to the Oklahoma City Comets (15-8, 61-37), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Despite the loss, Seth Brown turned in another strong night at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. The veteran outfielder put the Aces on the board in the first with an RBI single and later drove in Cristian Pache with an RBI double in the third. Since joining Reno on April 4, Brown has done nothing but hit, slashing .327/.426/.635 with four homers and 11 RBI.
Rene Pinto chipped in with an RBI single in a 1-for-4 effort. The Aces' backstop has put together a solid season, slashing .270/.311/.507 with 15 doubles, seven homers, and 33 RBI across 39 games.
Tristin English stayed hot, going 2-for-4 with a double. The Georgia Tech product is riding a nine-game hitting streak, going 16-for-40 (.400) with five doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBI during that stretch.
Reno will look to bounce back in Thursday's matchup with the Comets. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
Seth Brown: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI
Rene Pinto: 1-for-4, 1 RBI
Tristin English: 2-for-4, 1 2B
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2025
- Locklear Logs Four Hits Again, Ford Hits Grand Slam in 11-6 Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Hennessey Wins 500th - Oklahoma City Comets
- Isotopes Ride Long Ball, Even Series with 8-3 Win Over Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Fulford, Torres Lead Isotopes Past Bees, 8-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Mondou Extends Hitting Streak in 5-2 Win Wednesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Reno Taken Down 9-3 by Oklahoma City - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Reno Taken Down 9-3 by Oklahoma City
- Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Snell Scheduled to Rehab in Reno Saturday
- Vukovich Tallies Four Knocks, Micheladas de Reno Fall 13-8 to Oklahoma City
- Christmas in July and Star Wars Night Highlight the Aces' Final Homestand of July
- Aces Take Series with Close 5-4 Victory over Isotopes