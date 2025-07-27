Aces Put Away Comets 6-2 in Series Finale

July 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (7-19, 44-57) were firing on all cylinders in Sunday's series finale, taking down the Oklahoma City Comets (17-10, 63-39), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a 6-2 victory at Greater Nevada Field.

Bryce Jarvis delivered a strong bounce-back outing on the mound, allowing just one run over 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and four walks to earn his third win of the season. After struggling in Tuesday's start, the right-hander looked far more composed. The bullpen handled the rest, combining for 3 1/3 innings and surrendering only one run while recording five walks and five strikeouts.

Seth Brown led the charge offensively, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. The veteran outfielder put Reno on the board early with an RBI double in the first, then widened the gap in the fifth with a two-run double into the left-center field gap. Brown will carry a scorching .376/.438/.761 slash line into next week's series against Las Vegas.

Albert Almora Jr. set the tone at the top of the lineup, finishing 2-for-5 with two RBI. He capped off Reno's scoring with run-scoring singles in the sixth and eighth innings. Since joining the BLC-Nine on June 27, Almora has slashed .326/.408/.500 with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBI.

Andy Weber continued his hot July, adding two hits and an RBI single in the fifth. The infielder is now hitting .295 (26-for-88) this month with eight extra-base hits-including two home runs-and 10 RBI.

The Aces now hit the road for a two-week trip, beginning with a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Seth Brown: 2-for-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Andy Weber: 2-for-5, 1 RBI

Bryce Jarvis: W (3), 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.