Greater Nevada Field to Host Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

July 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host the 9 th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Tuesday, August 19 th and Wednesday August 20 th. The blood drive is the second and third of the season at Greater Nevada Field in partnership with Vitalant.

The blood drives will be from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on both days out in front of Greater Nevada Field prior to the start of the Aces' games against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Donators can give a Power Red or Whole Blood donation at the blood drive at Greater Nevada Field.

Power Red-This donation collects red blood cells but safely returns platelets and plasma to the donor. Donors must meet eligibility requirements, including height and weight. The donor's blood type should be O-, O+, A-, or B-. The process takes 1.5 to 2 hours.

Whole Blood donation-This is the most common way to give blood. It collects about a pint of blood and usually takes about 10 minutes; the entire process takes about an hour.

Spring and summer can be very challenging times to collect blood for many reasons, including high schools and colleges-the site of many blood drives-on break and routine donors away on vacation.

Walk-ins are welcome, but donation appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call (877) 258-4825 or click the following link:  https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa/appointment/guest/phl/timeSlotsExtr?token=jjGdhz1BNyKpDisVX79x8xluahjBlj9XvUYlaP9/GhE%3D.

The Reno Aces are currently in Las Vegas, taking on the Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics as part of back-to-back road trips. Game two of the series is tonight at 7:05 p.m. PT.

The Reno Aces are currently in Las Vegas, taking on the Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics as part of back-to-back road trips. Game two of the series is tonight at 7:05 p.m. PT.







