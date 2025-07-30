Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

July 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/30 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM (PT) at Constellation Field - Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (5-2, 3.99) vs. Sugar Land RHP Cristian Javier - MLR (0-0, 3.38)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL INF Tyler Locklear - recalled by Seattle

ADD C Jacob Nottingham (#28) - activated from the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took the opening game in Sugar Land, winning 8-1 on Tuesday night...the Rainiers scored three runs in the opening frame as Samad Taylor tripled to lead off the game and scored on an RBI single from Rhylan Thomas...Harry Ford followed with a two-run blast to give Tacoma a 3-0 lead...Sugar Land got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but the Rainiers extended their lead with three more runs in the top of the fourth inning...Taylor drove in a run on a fielder's choice, Thomas brought a run in on a sacrifice fly and Tyler Locklear drove in the third on an RBI single...Thomas drove in his third run of the game with an RBI single in the sixth inning and Leody Taveras hit his fourth home run with Tacoma in the seventh inning as teams traded blows, with Tacoma taking an 8-5 lead...Tayler Saucedo and Troy Taylor kept the Space Cowboys off the board in the final two innings to lock down the series-opening win.

MONTH TO MONTH: As July winds down, here is how the Rainiers have stacked up by month:

Month AVG R2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLGOPS

Mar/Apr .249 117 44 2 23 110 215 30 .336 .373 .709

May .301 176 52 8 36 94 189 25 .369 .485 .854

June .269 135 40 5 30 112 168 22 .366 .444 .810

July .317 195 45 4 30 125 154 41 .415 .500 .915

MonthW L ERA IP H R ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 AVG

Mar/Apr11 18 4.87 249.2 254 148 135 19 1.50 4.33 8.07 .264

May 15 12 4.81 233.2 233 136 125 21 1.42 3.81 8.13 .260

June 14 10 4.82 211.0 236 127 113 24 1.48 3.24 7.93 .282

July1844.88199.1220117108311.41 2.758.13.280

FORD FINDS HIS WAY ON BASE: C Harry Ford, the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .416, reached base four times on Tuesday night, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a pair of walks...it's the third game this season that Ford has recorded multiple hits, and walks while playing catcher, the most in Triple-A...it's the ninth time this season a Triple-A catcher has recorded multiple hits, walks and RBI in one game...Ford is responsible for two of them, the only Triple-A catcher to record multiple such games.

DON'T ACT SURPRISED: Tacoma swept the Pacific Coast League's weekly awards on Monday, as RHP Casey Lawrence was named the Pitcher of the Week and INF Tyler Locklear was named the Player of the Week... Lawrence, threw the PCL's first nine-inning complete game on Thursday...he allowed just two hits in the game: a solo home run in the first inning, and a single in the ninth, retiring 20 Round Rock hitters from the final out of the second inning through the first out of the ninth... Locklear opened the series against Round Rock on a tear, reaching base in each of his first 11 plate appearances of the series, going 9-for-9 with one double, four home runs, nine RBI and two walks in that stretch...he finished the week leading all qualified PCL hitters with five home runs, a .571 on-base percentage, a 1.174 slugging percentage, a 1.745 OPS, six extra-base hits, 27 total bases, tied for the lead with 11 hits, while ranking second with a .478 batting average and 10 RBI.

MILES TO MAKE HIS RAINIERS DEBUT: INF Miles Mastrobuoni was added to the Rainiers' active roster on Tuesday to make room for Josh Naylor...Mastrobuoni opened the season with the Seattle Mariners, hitting .252/.327/.293 in 71 games with three doubles and a home run, driving in 12...saw action and 2B, 3B, LF and RF...Mastrobuoni split the 2024 campaign between Chicago (NL) and Triple-A Iowa...in 50 games with the Chicago Cubs, hit .194/.245/.224 with three doubles...in 54 games in Iowa, hit .218/.305/.329 with 12 doubles and four home runs, driving in 22.

TAVERAS DRIVES THEM IN: OF Leody Taveras drove in another run in Tuesday's game, bringing his July RBI total to 24, the highest for a single month in his career, surpassing the 17 he drove in during July of 2021...the 24 RBI are the third-most by a Rainier in a single month this season...his .500 slugging percentage this month is the seventh-best for a month in his career (min 20 PA)...the four home runs he has hit this month are the most since he hit a career-best seven in June of 2023...in his last 11 games, Taveras has hit .357 (15x42) with three doubles, one triple and four home runs, driving in 18 while drawing five walks to just two strikeouts.

JULY JOLT: The Rainiers are having a dominant month of July, going 18-4, winning 81.8% of their games, their best winning percentage for a single month (min. seven games) since 2005...it's tied for the fourth-best winning percentage for a Triple-A team since 2005 (min. eight games)...the Rainiers are hitting .317 as a team in July, tied for their average for a single month in that last 20 years (min. seven games played) with the .317 Tacoma hit in June of 2011...the team's .415 on-base percentage and .915 OPS are both their best for a single month since 2005 (min. seven games) and their .500 slugging percentage is the fifth-best.

MARINERS UPDATE: Seattle fell 6-1 to the Athletics on Tuesday...the Athletics scored four of the six runs in the third inning against Logan Evans...Seattle scored their lone run in the fourth inning on a Jorge Polanco RBI single Carlos Vargas and Jackson Kowar threw 3.1 scoreless innings in relief in the loss.







