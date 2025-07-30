Salt Lake Holds Comets in Check

July 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Comets lost a third straight game as they were held to one run for the first time since May and allowed double-digit runs for the first time since July 10 in a 10-1 loss to the Salt Lake Bees Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Bees (12-17/41-62) scored two runs in the second inning on a single by Sebastián Rivero and added three more runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run home run by Rivero, for a 5-0 advantage. The Comets (17-12/63-41) got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning with their lone run of the night on a RBI double by Hunter Feduccia. Salt Lake went on to score five runs in the eighth inning, loading the bases before bringing in a run with a walk. Tucker Flint followed with the bases reloaded and hit a grand slam for a 10-1 Bees advantage.

Of Note:

-The Comets fell to 0-2 in the series against the Bees as they lost a third straight game overall and suffered their fourth loss in the last five games...Oklahoma City also has lost six consecutive home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since losing nine straight home games June 18-July 6, 2018.

-Salt Lake hit a grand slam in a second straight game against the Comets who have now allowed three grand slams in the last five games, five grand slams in the last 19 games as well as four grand slams in the last 10 home games.

-The last time the Comets allowed 10 or more runs in a game was July 10 against Sugar Land in a 12-8 loss. They have allowed 18 runs through the first two games of the series, and during their six-game losing skid at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, have allowed a total of 51 runs, including at least six runs in each game.

-Hunter Feduccia recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a RBI. Over his last seven games, Feduccia is batting .464 (13-for-28) with five extra-base hits and seven RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his second appearance with the Comets, going 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts. He played five innings at third base before being replaced by pinch-runner Kody Hoese after reaching base with a walk. Muncy was placed on the 10-day Injured List by the Dodgers July 3 after a collision at third base caused a bone bruise on his left knee.

-The Comets' offense was held to one run or less for the fourth time this season and for the first time since an 8-1 loss to Sacramento May 21 in OKC...OKC has scored a total of five runs over the last three games...The Comets were limited to three hits Wednesday for their lowest hit total since being held to a season-low two hits July 8 against Sugar Land in OKC.

-Ryan Ward's career-best 17-game hitting streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored. During the streak, Ward went 27-for-71 (.380) with 22 RBI and 14 runs scored...He has now reached base safely in a season-best 18 consecutive games.

-Justin Dean's 20-game on-base streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-4. During the streak, Dean went 27-for-82 (.329) with nine RBI and 21 runs scored.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Bees at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







