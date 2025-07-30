OKC Comets Game Notes - July 30, 2025

July 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees (11-17/40-62) at Oklahoma City Comets (17-11/63-40)

Game #104 of 150/Second Half #29 of 75/Home #53 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Caden Dana (4-6, 6.13) vs. OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (4-2, 3.95)

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to even their series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have lost three of the last four games after starting 6-0 following the All-Star Break.

Last Game: A five-run seventh inning - fueled by a grand slam - broke open Tuesday night's game and helped send the Salt Lake Bees to an 8-2 win against the Oklahoma City Comets Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Bees led, 3-1, entering the seventh inning before loading the bases on three walks with one out and bringing in a run on a fielder's choice. Later with the bases loaded again and two outs, Sebastian Rivero hit a grand slam out to left field for an 8-1 Salt Lake advantage. The Bees took a 3-0 lead through five innings, including a solo home run by Matthew Lugo in the third inning. The Comets got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Chuckie Robinson and brought in another run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Noah Miller.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (4-2) enters tonight with wins in back-to-back outings...Sauer last pitched July 24 in Reno, tossing 6.0 innings and allowing three runs and nine hits, including a home run, with two walks and four strikeouts. He picked up the win in OKC's 16-3 victory...Sauer also earned a win July 18 at Sacramento when he became the second Comets pitcher this season to reach double-digit strikeouts, recording 11 K's over 5.2 innings. Sauer limited the River Cats to one unearned run on three hits with three walks and his strikeout total only trailed Emmet Sheehan's 13 K's June 25 at SAC...Sauer has also made nine appearances (one start) with the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 2-1 with a 6.18 ERA and was last optioned to OKC June 18...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the Bees: 2025: 5-2 2024: 8-4 All-time: 84-72 At OKC: 42-33

The Comets and Bees meet for their second and final series of the season as well as their lone series of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Oklahoma City traveled to the Bees' new home, The Ballpark at America First Square, April 22-27 with the Comets winning the series, 5-1. Three of the games were decided by one run, including both of the final two games of the set, which the Comets won...James Outman led OKC with 12 hits over the six games, while Alex Freeland picked up seven RBI and Ryan Ward hit three home runs...The Bees and OKC closed out the 2024 season against one another with the final series played by the Bees at their former home stadium Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22, 2024 with OKC winning, 4-2...Oklahoma City won the 2024 season series against the Bees, 8-4, marking OKC's eighth season series win in nine seasons against the Bees...OKC outscored the Bees, 75-46, in last season's series and hit 19 home runs over 12 games, while holding Salt Lake without a homer...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 45-27 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series.

Summer Dip: The Comets raced out of the All-Star Break with six straight wins - tied for the team's longest winning streak of the season - but since has lost three of the last four games, including back-to-back losses Sunday and Tuesday...The Comets still own the best overall record in Triple-A at 63-40 and have a 17-11 record in the second half of the PCL season - three games behind league-leading Tacoma (20-8), which has won 15 of its last 18 games, including 11 of the last 13.

Home Less: Oklahoma City has lost a season-high five consecutive home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the team's longest losing skid in Bricktown since Aug. 22-26, 2023. Oklahoma City has not lost more than five consecutive home games since the 2018 during a nine-game skid June 18-July 6...The Comets are now 28-24 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, batting .260 with 5.6 RPG and 48 home runs - third-fewest among PCL teams in home games. OKC's 5.28 ERA in home games ranks seventh-lowest out of 10 teams and OKC is 4-2-3 through the team's first nine home series of the season...However on the road, the Comets have the league's best record at 35-16 and are 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series of the season. Additionally, the Comets bat at a league-leading .297 clip in away games, while their 83 home runs, 551 hits and 381 runs (7.5 RPG) are tops in the league on the road. OKC's 4.97 ERA in road games is second-lowest in the league...During the current five-game skid at home, the Comets have allowed a total of 41 runs, with at least six runs in each game. Opponents have hit 10 homers, with at least one in each game and at least two in four of the five contests, with seven of the 10 homers hit with at least one runner on base. OKC has allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs in all five games (seven total).

Offensive Findings: The Comets have been held to two runs in consecutive games for the first time since May 3-6 when OKC scored two runs in a season-high three straight games in Bricktown...Entering Sunday's game in Reno, the Comets had scored at least five runs in eight straight games (72 R) to match their season-best stretch. They had also recorded at least 10 hits in seven straight games (93 H) for the team's longest stretch of consecutive double-digit hit games since July 18-25, 2019...The Comets went 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts with runners in scoring position Tuesday and are now 4-for-25 with 13 strikeouts with RISP over their last two games. In the previous seven games, OKC batted .358 (34x95) with RISP...OKC has left a combined 22 runners on base over the last two games, going a combined 6-for-35 (.171) with runners on, and has been limited to 14 total runs over the last four games after scoring 43 runs over the previous four games...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 523 walks and 153 stolen bases while ranking second with 131 home runs, second with 674 runs and third with 991 hits.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward singled and drew a walk as he extended his career-best hitting streak to 17 games - the longest active hitting streak by a player currently in the PCL. During the hitting streak, Ward is 27-for-71 (.380) with 14 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 14 runs scored. The hitting streak is the longest by an OKC player since Jonathan Araúz hit safely in 17 consecutive games April 6-28, 2024. The last OKC player with a hitting streak longer than 17 games was David Freitas, who notched a hit in 22 straight games during the 2023 season from June 9-Aug. 20, 2023...Ward leads the Minors with 94 RBI and 123 hits this season as well as 56 extra-base hits and 239 total bases.

Chuck Wagon: Chuckie Robinson went 2-for-4 with a double and his fourth home run of the season Tuesday. He has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 12-for-25 with eight RBI and five runs. Overall in July (13 G), Robinson is batting .300 (15x50) with 11 RBI after he had been held to nine hits over his first 13 games with the Comets in June.

Dean's List: Justin Dean did not play Tuesday due to illness, but reached base four times Sunday and has now reached base safely in 20 straight games. The on-base streak is tied for the second-longest by a Comets player this season with Alex Freeland and is the longest since Esteury Ruiz reached base in a team-best 24 straight games May 16-June 19...Dean has hit safely in 17 of the 20 games and is batting .329 (27x82) since July 2 and leads all PCL players with 13 stolen bases this month.

Rehab Clinic: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy opened a Major League Rehab Assignment last night, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He played six innings at third base and was charged with a throwing error in the fifth inning that allowed a run to score for the Bees. Muncy was placed on the 10-day Injured List by Los Angeles July 3 after a collision at third base caused a bone bruise on his left knee...He is the 10th overall player to rehab with OKC this season, but is the first position player to do so.

Around the Horn: Yesterday was the Comets' largest loss since a 10-3 defeat at Las Vegas July 1 and largest home loss since June 20 vs. Round Rock when they fell, 13-4...Nick Senzel extended his hitting streak to nine games last night, tying his longest hitting streak of the season as he went 1-for-3 with a walk. During the hitting streak, Senzel is 13-for-35 (.371) with six RBI and 12 runs scored...Noah Miller tallied another multi-hit game Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI. He has four multi-hit outings in his last six games (10x24)...The Comets allowed their second grand slam in the last four games, fourth grand slam in the last 18 games overall and third in the last nine home games.







