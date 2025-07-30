Isotopes Homer Past River Cats, 12-2

July 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes belted five homers while Anthony Molina tossed 5.1 shutout frames to propel the Isotopes to a 12-2 win Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The 10-run margin of victory is the seventh time this season the club has won by double-digits (last: 13 on July 2 vs. El Paso).

-It's also the third time the Isotopes have won a game by double-digits against the River Cats in team history (others: May 25, 2018, 12-2, and April 28, 2022, 13-2).

-Albuquerque has won four of its last six contests.

-The Isotopes plated 12 runs on the night, the most tallies in a game since scoring 18 on July 2 vs. El Paso (last time the club plated double-digit runs).

-Albuquerque belted three homers in the third inning, the third time in 2025 with at least three dingers in one frame (others: April 5 vs. Salt Lake, three, and May 25 at Reno, four).

-For the game, the Isotopes swatted five homers, the second-most in a contest this season (most: seven, May 25 at Reno).

-Albuquerque has won 10 of its last 14 games against the River Cats in the Duke City.

-The Isotopes improved to 11-8 in series-openers and 6-3 at home. The club has won four of six in the second-half.

-Anthony Molina tossed 5.1 shutout frames and allowed just four hits and one walk while fanning four. He's the second Isotopes starter in 2025 to tally 5.0-plus shutout innings (other: Jack O'Loughlin, April 2 vs. Salt Lake).

-The Isotopes limited the River Cats to two runs, the 16th time in 2025 the club has held their opponent to two runs in a game and fifth in July (last: July 24 at Salt Lake).

-Sterlin Thompson went 0-for-5, ending his nine-game hit streak. During stretch he slashed .342/.405/5474 with two doubles, one homer and four RBI.

-Adael Amador went 2-for-4 with his seventh homer and three RBI. Was his first homer in 16 games (last: July 27 at Las Vegas). Has five multi-hit games in his last 11 contests.

-Sam Hilliard went 2-for-4 with his seventh triple of the year, tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League. Is second on the Isotopes career triples ledger with 23 (leader: Eric Reed, 25, 2005-08). Has a seven-game hit streak, slashing .321/.424/.750 with two doubles, two triples, two homers and five RBI. Also has an extra-base hit in five-straight games.

-Zac Veen went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBI to extend his hit streak to eight games, slashing .303/.395/.515 with two doubles, a triple, a homer and seven RBI. Has a hit in 23 of his last 25 games, slashing .376/.439/.594 with six doubles, two triples, four homers and 21 RBI.

-Keston Hiura belted his 13th homer of the season and second in his last three games after not homering in 12-straight contests.

-Kyle Karros went 2-for-4 with a walk, his fourth multi-hit game in his last five contests and second-straight. Has a six-game hitting streak, going 10-for-25 after tallying just one hit in his first 11 Triple-A at-bats.

-Braxton Fulford swatted his 13th four-bagger of the year and third in his last five games. Since being sent back down to Albuquerque on July 1 (11 games), is slashing .450/.500/1.000 with one double, seven homers and 14 RBI.

-Jose Torres went 2-for-4 with a homer, double and two RBI. His second homer in his last four games. Was his second game with two extra-base hits (also: July 23 at Salt Lake).

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for game two tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Trevor McDonald is slated to toe the rubber for Sacramento.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.