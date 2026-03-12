Isotopes Unveil Two New Premium Hospitality Areas for the 2026 Season

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the addition of two new premium hospitality areas-the 3 rd Floor Bridge Hospitality Area and IBEW 611 Skybridge -for the club's upcoming 2026 season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Located on the first base side of the third and fourth floors adjacent to our Luxury Suites, the 3 rd Floor Bridge Hospitality Area and IBEW 611 Skybridge are open-air patios featuring unbeatable views of the event, a private party space for up to 20 guests and four deluxe menu options. Additionally, both areas offer access to our full-service Michelob ULTRA Club Bar & Lounge and the 4 th Floor High Noon Sunset Deck.

Fans can click the links below or call (505) 924-2255 to lock-in your party for all the top promotional nights.

"The new expansion of hospitality spaces at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park reflects our long-term commitment to elevating the fan experience," said Isotopes General Manager Chrissy Baines. "These enhancements are designed to create inviting, exclusive areas where guests can connect, enjoy delicious menu offerings, and feel the elevated energy and vibe throughout the ballpark every time they attend a game."

New Hospitality Area Details:

Twenty (20) tickets

Exclusive party during the entire event

Your choice between four deluxe menu options featuring New Mexico staples, BBQ, Asian-inspired dishes or your ballpark favorites

Access to our full-service Michelob ULTRA Club Bar & Lounge

Access to the 4 th floor High Noon Sunset Deck

Construction of the two hospitality areas is ongoing. However, both spaces will be completed for the Home Opener on March 31.

The Isotopes' 2026 season gets underway March 27 in Oklahoma City while the Home Opener is slated for March 31 against the Reno Aces. Click here for the full 2026 schedule. For information about Season Ticket Memberships, the Weekend Plan, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.

Additionally, the Mariachis 6-Pack, which guarantees a seat to every 2026 Mariachis game and comes with a limited-edition Mariachis con Corazón adjustable hat (while supplies last), is on sale now for $162, a significant savings off the game day price.







