OKC Comets Game Notes - July 27, 2025

July 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (17-9/63-38) at Reno Aces (7-19/44-57)

Game #102 of 150/Second Half #27 of 75/Road #51 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Landon Knack (3-2, 6.67) vs. RNO-RHP Bryce Jarvis (2-4, 7.96)

Sunday, July 27, 2025 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 3:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets play the final game of their nine-game road trip at 3:05 p.m. CT against the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field...The Comets secured a series win with a victory last night and have the opportunity today to win five games within a series for the third time this season...Oklahoma City is 7-1 since the All-Star Break.

Last Game: Rehabbing Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell threw 4.2 scoreless innings, Hunter Feduccia drove in four runs and the Oklahoma City Comets pitching staff carried a no-hit bid into the ninth inning during a 5-1 win over the Reno Aces Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. Feduccia's first RBI occurred on a single in the second inning to give the Comets a 1-0 lead. Ryan Ward added a RBI single in the third inning to make it 2-0. Feduccia blasted a two-run homer in the sixth inning and delivered another RBI single in the eighth inning to give the Comets a 5-0 advantage. Snell did not allow a run or hit across 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts. Relievers José Rodríguez and Garrett McDaniels followed Snell with a combined 3.1 hitless innings and retired all 10 batters, as the Comets held Reno without a hit through eight innings. However, Albert Almora led off the bottom the ninth inning with a triple to right-center field and later scored on a wild pitch, representing the Aces' only run and hit of the night.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (3-2) makes his second appearance following the All-Star Break and first start...Knack last pitched in relief July 20 in Sacramento, piggybacking Blake Snell's rehab start. Knack allowed three runs and four hits, including a home run, with three walks and three strikeouts over 3.0 innings pitched. He was credited with the win as OKC came back to win the game, 5-4...He last started July 10 against Sugar Land and equaled his season-high mark with seven runs allowed (six earned) and allowed a season-high three home runs as he was charged with the loss...Since his most recent option to OKC in early June, Knack has allowed 34 runs (32 ER) and 41 hits over 35.0 IP across seven games, with opponents batting .295 with seven homers. He's allowed at least four runs in five of the seven outings and at least five runs in four of the seven games...He has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Aces: 2025: 7-4 2024: 4-8 All-time: 54-43 At RNO: 22-21

The Comets and Aces meet for the final time of the season today. The Comets will win the current series as well as the season series regardless of today's outcome...The teams split their first series of the season June 3-8 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with OKC winning the final two meetings of the series and three of the last four games of the set...During the first series, Ryan Ward paced OKC with nine hits, including four homers. Ward and Nick Senzel racked up eight RBI each...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games, including the last five in a row...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss...The Comets are now 6-1 in the last seven games against the Aces after losing eight of the previous nine meetings as well as 10 of the previous 12 meetings.

Fresh Start: The Comets are 7-1 following the All-Star Break - tied with Tacoma for the PCL's best record during that time. The stretch included a six-game winning streak - tied for the team's longest of the season - and today the Comets will try to close out their road trip with back-to-back wins...The Comets own the best overall record in Triple-A at 63-38, and have tied their season-high mark at 25 games above .500...OKC owns a 17-9 record during the second half of the PCL season - two games behind league-leading Tacoma (19-7), which has won 14 of its last 16 games, including five straight.

Tales From the Road: The Comets have won nine of their last 10 road games as well as 11 of their last 14 road games and 16 of their last 20 road games, going 7-1 during their current road trip...Oklahoma City is a league-best 35-15 on the road this season, and with last night's win, improved to 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series of the season...The Comets bat at a league-leading .297 clip in away games, while their 83 home runs and 379 runs (7.6 RPG) are tops in the league on the road. OKC's 4.93 ERA in road games is second-lowest in the league...In road games against West Division opponents, the Comets are now 22-7.

One-Hit Wonder: On Saturday, the Comets allowed a season-low one hit and completed the team's first one-hitter since Aug. 24, 2024 against El Paso. The pitching staff racked up 13 strikeouts and at one point retired 14 consecutive batters between the fourth and eighth innings, as Oklahoma City held Reno without a hit until the ninth inning...OKC nearly notched its first no-hitter since 2009 before a leadoff triple by Reno's Albert Almora in the ninth inning. The Aces have never been no-hit in their franchise history, which began in 2009. Additionally, there has never been a no-hitter at hitter-friendly Greater Nevada Field...Blake Snell started the game and led the way for the Comets as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment. He tossed 4.2 innings, allowing no runs or hits, with four walks and seven strikeouts, throwing 76 pitches, with 40 strikes...The Comets have now allowed three runs or less in three of the last four games and in five of the last eight games as they have allowed a total of 30 runs over the last eight games (3.8 RPG).

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia led the Comets' offense Saturday, going 3-for-4 with his ninth home run of the season and a season-high four RBI as he drove in four of the Comets' five runs and scored another...During the current series, Feduccia is 10-for-18 with three extra-base hits and six RBI...He has also hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 12-for-27 (.444) with seven RBI and eight runs scored.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games last night, going 1-for-4 with a RBI single. During the streak, Ward is 25-for-63 (.397) with 14 extra-base hits and 21 RBI...The hitting streak is the longest by an OKC player since Jonathan Araúz hit safely in 17 consecutive games April 6-28, 2024...Ward's stretch of seven consecutive games scoring a run came to an end Saturday, but he has collected at least one RBI in five straight games - one game shy of equaling his season-high mark...Ward tallied his Minor League-leading 93rd RBI of the season yesterday and leads the Minors with 121 hits, 56 extra-base hits and 237 total bases. He also ranks second in the Minors with 28 home runs and 80 runs scored.

Dean's List: Justin Dean went 1-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases last night, as he is now on a 19-game on-base streak - the third-longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season and longest since Esteury Ruiz reached base in a team-best 24 straight games May 16-June 19. Over the 19 games since July 2, Dean is batting .325 (26x80) with 20 runs scored, nine RBI and 13 walks...He boosted his league-leading stolen base total to 13 in July - including six during the current road trip. He now has 24 stolen bases overall this season with OKC - tied for sixth-most in the league.

Offensive Findings: Last night the Comets scored at least five runs for an eighth straight game (72 R) to match their season-high stretch (third time). The last time an OKC team scored five or more runs in more than eight consecutive games was May 28-June 7, 2023 (9 G)...On Saturday, the Comets also collected at least 10 hits in a seventh straight game for the first time since July 18-25, 2019. OKC last recorded double-digit hits in more than seven straight games during a nine-game stretch June 8-17, 2017...During the last seven games, the Comets have 93 hits and have batted .342 (93x272), including .358 (34x95) with runners in scoring position...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 130 home runs, 510 walks and 151 stolen bases, while ranking second in runs (670) and third in hits (975).

Around the Horn: Nick Senzel went 2-for-3 with a double and a season-high three runs Saturday. He has hit safely in seven straight games, going 11-for-27 (.407)...Chuckie Robinson did not play yesterday but is 10-for-17 with seven RBI over his last four games...Over his last four games, Austin Gauthier has three multi-hit games and is 9-for-17 with five runs scored. Since July 11, Gauthier is 16-for-41 (.390), hitting safely in eight of 10 games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.