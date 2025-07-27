Chihuahuas Clinch Series Win Over Sugar Land Saturday

July 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-1 Saturday night and have won five of their last six games. The Chihuahuas clinched a series win over Sugar Land and they've won nine of their 11 games against the Space Cowboys this season.

El Paso center fielder Forrest Wall went 2-for-4 with a two-run double to move his on-base streak to 25 consecutive games. Left fielder Brandon Lockridge was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning and has reached base in all 19 Triple-A games he's played in this season. Second baseman Nate Mondou had three hits to match his season high.

Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf pitched six innings and didn't allow any earned runs in the win. Wolf has allowed only two earned runs in 17 innings in his last three starts. Bryan Hoeing and Francis Pena combined to pitch three scoreless relief innings and the Chihuahuas' bullpen hasn't allowed any runs in its last 13.1 innings. Saturday was the 400th regular season win at Southwest University Park in Chihuahuas history.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 1, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (07/26/2025)

Team Records: Sugar Land (51-48, 12-12), El Paso (54-47, 16-10)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Tyler Ivey (2-8, 6.33) vs. El Paso RHP Ryan Bergert (0-2, 4.03). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.