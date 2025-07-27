Rainiers Snap Five-Game Win Streak with 8-1 Loss to Express

July 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (57-45/19-8) snapped their five-game winning streak by taking an 8-1 loss to the Round Rock Express (46-53/12-12) on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. The loss is only the Rainiers' fourth in July.

For the fifth game in a row, the Express plated a run in the first inning, and for the third time, it came by way of a home run. Jhonathan Diaz retired the first two batters of the game before Cody Freeman hit a solo home run to left field, his 13th of the season, giving the Express the 1-0 lead. Díaz got Alan Trejo to fly out as the final out of the inning.

Tacoma, as they have done all week, responded in the bottom of the frame. Samad Taylor swung at the first pitch from Trey Supak, lacing a double down the third base line. Leo Rivas drew a walk to put runners at first and second base. After Cade Marlowe flied out to center field for the first out, Tyler Locklear was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Leody Taveras smoked a ground ball to second base that was bobbled by Justin Foscue, limiting the Express to getting just one out on the play and allowed Taylor to score from third, tying the game at one. Spencer Packard popped out to the shortstop for the third out.

The Express got back in front in the top of the third inning, as Blaine Crim led off with a double. Foscue followed with a double of his own, driving in Crim to give Round Rock a 2-1 lead. Freeman then hit his second home run of the game, a two-run homer to left field, making it 4-1 Round Rock. Trejo singled to make it four consecutive Express batters to tally a hit. Díaz got Hauver to fly out for the first out of the inning, but that was the final hitter he faced as Michael Mariot took over in relief. Mariot struck out Cooper Johnson, the first of five consecutive batters he retired into the fifth inning.

Freeman did more damage in the fifth. After Mariot recorded the first out, Freeman lifted his third home run of the game to left field, extending the Express' lead to 5-1. The Express loaded the bases with two outs, but Mariot was able to strand all three runners.

Round Rock managed another run in the eighth inning. Richie Martin led off against Juan Burgos, hitting a single to left field. Billy McKinney then hit a ground ball to Locklear at first base, eliminating Martin on the fielder's choice. McKinney then stole second base with Crim at the plate, who walked to put runners at first and second base. Frainyer Chavez entered the game to pinch-hit for Foscue, and slapped a single to center field to score McKinney and pad the Express lead at 6-1. Burgos struck out Freeman to retire the side.

Two more Express runs scored in the ninth inning against Hagen Danner. Trejo reached on an error to lead off the inning, as he hit a ground ball to third base, and Jack López's throw to first got by Locklear and into foul territory, moving Trejo to second base. Hauver singled up the middle to score Trejo to give Round Rock a 7-1 lead. Danner hit Cooper Johnson with a pitch, putting runners at first and second base and then walked Kellen Strahm to load the bases. Martin singled through the hole on the left side to score Hauver, driving in Round Rock's eighth run of the game. Danner got Crim to ground into a double play to end the inning, with Tacoma trailing 8-1.

The Express retired the final eight Rainier batters, as Tacoma did not have a runner reach scoring position after Victor Labrada led off the fifth inning with a double.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tacoma went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, the ninth time this season that Tacoma did not have a hit with runners in scoring position

Victor Labrada's doubler in the fifth inning extended his on-base streak to 20 games to open his Triple-A career...he is the seventh Rainier to record an on-base streak of at least 20 games this season

Tyler Locklear was hit by a pitch in the first inning on Sunday, extending his on-base streak to 23 games, tied for the longest by a Rainier this season (also: Harry Ford, April 9-May 15 and Leo Rivas June 15-July 11)...over his streak, he is hitting .407 (37x91) with six doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBI, sporting a 1.288 OPS







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.