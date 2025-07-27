Isotopes Hold on for 9-7 Win

July 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Salt Lake City, UT -The Isotopes plated eight runs between the second and third innings and held the Bees scoreless over the final four frames to claim a 9-7 win Saturday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won three of their last four and seven of 13.

-Albuquerque holds a 3-2 series lead for the fifth time on the season (last: May 27-31 vs. Sugar Land) and second occurrence against Salt Lake (other: April 1-5).

-With a win on Sunday, the Isotopes can claim their second series victory of the season and first in Salt Lake since taking three of five from April 24-18, 2019.

-The Isotopes struck out 15 times on the night, tied for the second-most on the season (also: June 17 at Tacoma).

-Albuquerque has swiped a base in six-straight games, tied for the longest streak of the season (also: July 1-6).

-The Isotopes were held to two extra-base hits, the 34th time with two or fewer in 2025, second-straight and eighth against the Bees.

-Dugan Darnell earned his first save of the year and Albuquerque's 17th on the year (last: July 19 vs. Reno, Nick Anderson).

-Sterlin Thompson extended his hit streak to nine games with two singles, his 23rd multi-hit contest of the year. During stretch is slashing .342/.405/5474 with two doubles, one homer and four RBI.

-Aaron Schunk extended his hit streak to nine games with two knocks. During streak is slashing .361/.351/.611 with two doubles, two triples, one homer and five RBI. Has a hit in 16 of his last 17 games and is slashing .359/.353/.641 with three doubles, three triples, three homers and 15 RBI. Recorded his seventh game of 2025 with three-plus RBI (last: July 2 vs. El Paso, three).

-Keston Hiura went 2-for-4 with his 12th homer of the year and 20th multi-hit game of the season. Was his first homer since July 2 vs. El Paso and just his third extra-base hit of July.

-Sam Hilliard belted his ninth homer of the season and second in his last three games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for the series finale tomorrow at 12:05 pm MT from The Ballpark at America First Square. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Victor Mederos is slated to toe the rubber for Salt Lake.







