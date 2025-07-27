Four-Run Seventh Gives Salt Lake 5-3 Win over Albuquerque

July 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

South Jordan, UT - Yolmer Sanchez broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run single in the seventh inning off Connor Van Scoyoc, then Niko Kavadas launched a two-run homer, as Salt Lake earned a series split with a 5-3 victory Sunday afternoon.

Albuquerque rallied in the ninth inning when Zac Veen ripped an RBI double and Aaron Schunk delivered a sacrifice fly. With two on and two out, Dakota Hudson struck out Keston Hiura to end the contest.

In the second inning, Kyle Karros connected on his first Triple-A home run. It came exactly one minute after Warming Bernabel launched his first Major League homer for the Rockies in Baltimore.

Topes Scope: - Karros produced his third multi-hit effort in four games, and 21 st overall between Hartford and Albuquerque. The long ball was his first since a walk-off blast on June 28 vs. New Hampshire, a span of 73 at-bats.

- Aaron Schunk extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning double, becoming the ninth Isotopes player to record a stretch of double-digits this season. He is 14-for-38 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Schunk has at least one knock in 17 of his last 18 games dating back to June 26 at Las Vegas, with just one hitless pinch-hit appearance mixed in.

- Braiden Ward was 2-for-4, and has produced back-to-back multi-hit games for the second time as an Isotope (also: July 1-2 vs. El Paso).

- Jose Torres also collected two hits, and is 5-for-11 over his last three games after beginning his Triple-A career 3-for-30.

- Veen was 2-for-5, and has compiled a .398/.457/.578 slashline with nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 10 multi-hit performances in his last 20 games.

- Salt Lake right-hander Victor Mederos worked 7.0 innings of one-run ball. Mederos tied a season-high by an opposing hurler completing seven frames, done previously by five others: Justin Wrobleski (May 10 at OKC), Blas Castano (May 17 vs. TAC), Jhonathan Diaz (June 19 at TAC), Kade Morris (June 25 at LV) and Shaun Anderson (July 25 at SL)

- In four of Albuquerque's last nine games, the opposing pitcher has recorded a quality start. Reno's Spencer Giestling and Yu-Min Lin each accomplished the feat at Isotopes Park last weekend, along with Anderson's outing on Friday night in Utah.

- The Isotopes have been held to three runs or fewer in 13 of their last 32 games, dating back to June 17 at Tacoma. It was the third instance in which they scored zero or one run against Salt Lake this season (also: April 1, July 22).

- With the defeat, Albuquerque has still only recorded just one series win on the campaign (May 27-June 1 vs. Sugar Land, 4-2). They have not won a set in Utah since taking three of five games from April 24-28, 2019.

- The run-scoring hits by Sanchez and Kavadas ended a stretch in which Van Scoyoc did not allow an earned run over 17.0 innings, including his first 2.1 frames on Sunday.

- The Isotopes have lost five of their last seven games in which they recorded double-digits in the hit column, dating back to July 11 at Round Rock. Wednesday and Saturday were the only victories during that stretch.

- Albuquerque dropped to 8-8 in two-run games. Seven of the 17 contests against Salt Lake this season were decided by one or two runs.

- The Bees took the season series over the Isotopes for a third consecutive year, after winning nine of 17 matchups.

- The four-run seventh marked just the third time Albuquerque relented more than three runs to Salt Lake in an inning this season, with the other two instances both coming on April 1.

On Deck: Albuquerque hosts Sacramento in the opener of a 13-game homestand on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be a Dollar Dog Night at Isotopes Park.







