Isotopes Fall to Bees, 8-3

July 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







South Jordan, UT - Matthew Lugo and Tucker Flint each homered as part of a three-run fifth inning for the Salt Lake Bees, and the hosts continued to tack on late runs en route to a 8-3 victory over Albuquerque on Friday night.

Making his first appearance at Triple-A since June 18, Gabriel Hughes started for the Isotopes and spun four hitless innings to begin his night. Lugo led off the fifth with a home run, ending the no-hitter and shutout.

Topes Scope: - Salt Lake right-hander Shaun Anderson worked 7.0 innings of two-run ball, his second quality start of the season against Albuquerque (also: May 2 at Isotopes Park, 6.0 IP and 1 ER). Anderson tied a season-high by an opposing hurler completing seven frames, done previously by four others: Justin Wrobleski (May 10 at OKC), Blas Castano (May 17 vs. TAC), Jhonathan Diaz (June 19 at TAC), Kade Morris (June 25 at LV).

- In three of Albuquerque's last seven games, the opposing pitcher has recorded a quality start. Reno's Spencer Giestling and Yu-Min Lin each accomplished the feat at Isotopes Park last weekend.

- Through four contests of this series, the starting pitchers between Albuquerque and Salt Lake have combined for a 2.94 ERA (33.2 IP/11 ER).

- Braxton Fulford launched a solo homer in the second inning, and has five long balls in nine starts (33 at-bats) against the Bees this season. Friday was Fulford's 13th multi-hit game at Triple-A this year, and 23 of his 47 hits have gone for extra bases. Additionally, he has multiple RBI in four different contests versus Salt Lake.

- Sterlin Thompson extended his hitting streak to eight games, tying a season-high (also: June 1-12). He is 11-for-33 with two doubles and a homer during this stretch.

- Keston Hiura was 2-for-4, his 19th multi-hit game of the campaign and fifth in 13 contests against Salt Lake, his former team.

- Braiden Ward delivered his third multi-hit performance with Albuquerque (also: July 1-2 vs. El Paso). He stole second base in the fifth inning, giving him at least one swipe in nine of 12 Triple-A contests.

- Albuquerque was limited to two or fewer extra-base hits for the 33rd time in 2025 (last: July 18 vs. Reno, two). It was the seventh occurrence against the Bees.

- Prior to Friday, the Isotopes had allowed just 16 runs across their last five games versus Salt Lake.

- The Isotopes have lost four of their last five games in which they recorded double-digits in the hit column, dating back to July 11 at Round Rock. Wednesday was the only victory during that stretch.

- For the fourth time in 2025, Albuquerque did not draw a walk in a ballgame (also: May 21 at Reno, June 1 vs. Sugar Land, June 4 at El Paso). It marked the fifth instance since May 18, 2022 in which Salt Lake did not issue any free passes when facing the Isotopes.

- This is the 16th series the Isotopes have played which has been scheduled for six games, and 13 have been tied after four contests. Albuquerque is a combined 11-21 in the last two games of sets (Saturday/Sunday), including losing 12 of their last 13. A pair of series have been shortened to five contests due to rainouts in the finale (May 4 vs. Salt Lake, July 13 at Round Rock).

- Lugo and Flint's blasts marked just the second time Salt Lake hit multiple home runs in a game against Albuquerque this season (other: April 3, Bryce Teodosio and Zach Neto).

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Andrew Quezada is slated to start for the Isotopes on Saturday, opposed by Bees right-hander Jack Kochanowicz. First pitch from South Jordan is scheduled for 7:05 pm MT.







