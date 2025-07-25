Chihuahuas Win in 10 Innings Friday on Wall Walk-off Single

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Forrest Wall hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday night to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 5-4 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. It was Wall's second walk-off hit of the season and the Chihuahuas' fifth walk-off win of the year. The Chihuahuas trailed 4-0 early in the game.

Wall also had a double and has reached base in 24 consecutive games. Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and now leads the Pacific Coast League in on-base percentage (.414). Miguel Cienfuegos pitched 3.2 scoreless relief innings in the win.

Eduarniel Núñez struck out four in two scoreless relief innings and hasn't allowed any runs in his 11 Triple-A outings this season. El Paso's bullpen has allowed only one run in its last 11 relief appearances. The Chihuahuas advanced to 2-5 in extra-inning games, while the Space Cowboys dropped to 5-2. El Paso has won four of its last five games and eight of its 10 games against Sugar Land this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 4, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (07/25/2025)

Team Records: Sugar Land (51-47, 12-11), El Paso (53-47, 15-10)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Miguel Ullola (5-2, 3.50) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (3-1, 6.55). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







