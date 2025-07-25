Peralta Tosses Professional Career-High, Bees Fall 8-2 to Isotopes

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes, 8-2, on Thursday night, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and being held to three runs or fewer for the seventh straight game. Sammy Peralta turned in a professional career-high five innings on the mound, while Yolmer Sánchez recorded the only multi-hit game for Salt Lake.

Albuquerque Isotopes 8, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Connor Van Scoyoc (5 - 3)

LP: Sammy Peralta (2 - 2)

Game Summary

Albuquerque and Salt Lake traded runs in the opening frame. Aaron Schunk lined a triple into center field and came around to score on Sam Hilliard's groundout. The Bees answered in the bottom half after Gustavo Campero drew a leadoff walk and was replaced by Matthew Lugo on a fielder's choice. Lugo stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and eventually came home on a wild pitch.

The Bees had several opportunities over the first three innings, drawing seven free passes but failing to capitalize. They left the bases loaded in both the first and third innings and stranded two more in scoring position in the second.

Sammy Peralta held the Isotopes in check from the second through the fourth innings, facing the minimum and recording two strikeouts. However, Albuquerque broke through in the fifth with three straight hits to open the frame, including a pair of doubles as Braiden Ward drove in two runs with his two-base hit to put the Isotopes back in front.

Both teams traded runs again in the sixth. Albuquerque opened the inning with a leadoff triple from Sam Hilliard, who came around to score on Sterlin Thompson's single to left. In the bottom half, Yolmer Sánchez reached with one out and later scored on an error by the Isotopes' second baseman.

The Isotopes plated two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings, capping off a stretch of four straight frames with at least one run scored. Aaron Schunk and Kyle Karros delivered RBI singles in the seventh, while Zac Veen added another run-scoring single in the eighth before Braiden Ward crossed the plate on a steal of home.

The Bees went down quietly with one hit in the final three innings as 11 of the last 12 were retired to end the night falling 8-2 and going down 2-1 in the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its second game in a row and falling to 1-7 over its last eight games and dropping to 37-61 overall, being the only team in the PCL to not yet have reached 40 wins.

The Bees walked nine times through 3.2 innings off Isotopes starter Ryan Feltner marking the most since May 6 against Sugar Land and tying its second-high walk total of the season as three Bees walked twice.

Salt Lake went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on-base marking the second straight night they stranded double-digit runners. Since July 13, the Bees are 5-for-46 (.108) with runners in scoring position and have been held to single-digit hits in six of those seven games.

Salt Lake moves to 3-39 when being held to three runs or less has been held to three or fewer in seven straight games marking the longest streak since May 4-10, 2013.

Sammy Peralta made his fourth start of the season for Salt Lake, tossing a professional career-high five innings. He allowed three runs on five hits, issued no walks, and struck out three. Peralta has now recorded at least three strikeouts in five consecutive outings and has issued just three walks over his last 32.2 innings of work.

Yolmer Sanchez had the only two-hit game for the Bees, posting his 22nd multi-hit game of the year trailing only Chad Stevens with 25.

Brandon Drury had the team's only extra base hit with a double in the first and finished the night 1-for-4. Drury has hit safely in all three games he has played with the team since first appearing on July 22nd notching his second double of his 2025 campaign.

Bryce Teodosio tallied a 1-for-4 night hitting safely for the second game in a row since he returned from rehab. In 10 games played this season, Teodosio is batting .400 (12-for-30) with three doubles, two triples, six runs scored and a 1.088 OPS.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to even the series against Albuquerque on Friday night as Shaun Anderson (1-7, 7.38) takes the mound for the Bees with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST at the Ballpark at America First Square.







