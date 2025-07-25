Ray Deals, Logan Crushes Grand Slam as Aces Put Away Comets, 6-5

July 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (7-18, 44-56) took down the Oklahoma City Comets (16-9, 62-38), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, with a 6-5 win on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Down by two runs entering the sixth inning, the BLC-Nine came to life with a six-run frame that proved to be the difference. Gavin Logan delivered the swing of the night, launching a two-out grand slam-his third home run of the season and second in as many days-to give the Aces a four-run lead. The backstop has been on fire since joining Reno, going 11-for-23 (.478) with three doubles, three homers, and nine RBI in just seven games.

Rene Pinto sparked the rally with a two-run double to left-center, driving in Andy Weber and Albert Almora Jr. Pinto finished the night 3-for-4 and raised his season slash line to .282/.321/.519 with 16 doubles, seven home runs, and 35 RBI.

On the mound, Dylan Ray turned one of his best outings of the season, earning his fourth win after holding the Comets to three runs over 7 1/3 innings-the longest start by an Ace this year. The right-hander walked one, struck out two, and lowered his ERA to 6.20. Ray has gone at least six innings in five of his last six starts, including three quality outings.

The Aces will look to build on the momentum in Saturday's matchup against the Comets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Gavin Logan: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Rene Pinto: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Dylan Ray: W (4), 7.1 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.