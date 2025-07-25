Comets Edged by Aces

July 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Reno Aces scored six runs with two outs in the sixth inning and held off a late charge by the Oklahoma City Comets to hang on for a 6-5 win Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Comets (16-9/62-38) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Ryan Ward homer, and Kody Hoese added to the lead with a RBI single in the second inning. OKC still led, 2-0, in the sixth inning when the Aces (7-18/43-57) scored six runs. With two outs and two strikes, Rene Pinto hit a game-tying two-run double. After two walks loaded the bases, Gavin Logan hit a go-ahead grand slam. Alex Freeland went deep the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 6-3. With two outs in the ninth inning, Chuckie Robinson lined a two-run single to make it a one-run game and put the tying run on base, but Justin Dean followed with a game-ending groundout.

Of Note: -With Friday's loss, the Comets saw their six-game win streak following the All-Star Break come to an end. In the each of the last seven instances OKC has won six straight games going back to 2023, the team has lost in its attempt to extend the winning streak to seven games...The loss also ended a season-best eight-game road winning streak.

-Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to 14 games, going 2-for-4 with his 28th home run of the season - second-most in the Minors. During the streak, Ward is 24-for-59 (.407) with 14 extra-base hits and 20 RBI...Ward collected his Minor League-leading 92nd RBI of the season and has hit two homers in the last three games and four homers in the last seven games.

-Alex Freeland homered in a second straight game, marking his second time to go deep in consecutive games, along with June 17-18 against Round Rock...Over the last two games, Freeland is 4-for-9 with two home runs, a double and seven RBI.

-The Comets scored at least five runs for a seventh straight game (67 R) and collected at least 10 hits in season-high six straight games. During last six games, the Comets have 83 hits and have batted .350 (83x237) overall, including .365 (31x85) with runners in scoring position.

-Austin Gauthier went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs, notching at least three hits for the second time in three games.

-Justin Dean drew a walk to extend his season-best on-base streak to 18 games.

-Chuckie Robinson went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and is 10-for-17 with seven RBI over his last four games.

-The six-run sixth inning by the Aces marked the second-highest scoring inning by a Comets' opponent this season.

