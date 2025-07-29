Salt Lake Slams Comets in Series Opener

July 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

A five-run seventh inning - fueled by a grand slam - broke open Tuesday night's game and helped send the Salt Lake Bees to an 8-2 win against the Oklahoma City Comets Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Bees led, 3-1, entering the seventh inning before loading the bases on three walks with one out and bringing in a run on a fielder's choice. Later with the bases loaded again and two outs, Sebastian Rivero hit a grand slam out to left field for an 8-1 Salt Lake advantage. The Bees (11-17/40-62) took a 3-0 lead through five innings, including a solo home run by Matthew Lugo in the third inning. The Comets (17-11/63-40) got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Chuckie Robinson and brought in another run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Noah Miller.

Of Note:

-The Comets lost their series opener to the Bees and have now lost back-to-back games as well as three of the last four games...Oklahoma City has also now lost five straight home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-The Comets have been held to two runs in consecutive games for the first time since May 3-6 when Oklahoma City scored two runs in three straight games, including two against El Paso and another against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark... Entering Sunday, the Comets had scored at least five runs in eight straight games (72 R) to match their season-best stretch ...The Comets went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position Tuesday and are now 4-for-25 with RISP over their last two games.

-Chuckie Robinson went 2-for-4 with a double and home run. He has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 12-for-25 with eight RBI.

-CJ Alexander and Noah Miller also recorded multi-hit games for the Comets. Alexander hit two doubles, going 2-for-4, while Miller hit a double and collected a RBI as he went 2-for-4.

-Ryan Ward singled and drew a walk as he extended his career-best hitting streak to 17 games. During the hitting streak, Ward is 27-for-71 (.380) with 14 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 14 runs scored. The hitting streak is the longest of the season by an Oklahoma City player and longest since Jonathan Araúz hit safely in 17 consecutive games April 6-28, 2024.

-Nick Senzel extended his hitting streak to nine games, tying his longest hitting streak of the season as he went 1-for-3 with a walk. During the hitting streak, Senzel is 13-for-35 (.371) with six RBI and 12 runs scored.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy opened a Major League Rehab Assignment, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He played six innings at third base and was charged with a throwing error in the fifth inning that allowed a run to score for the Bees. Muncy was placed on the 10-day Injured List by Los Angeles July 3 after a collision at third base caused a bone bruise on his left knee.

