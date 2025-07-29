Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

July 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/29 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM (PT) at Constellation Field - Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Emerson Hancock (0-1, 6.08) vs. Sugar Land RHP Tyler Ivey (2-8, 6.63)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster move:

ADD INF Miles Mastrobuoni (#35) - optioned to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Head out on the road for their lone trip to Sugar Land this year after taking five out of six games from the Round Rock Express...Tacoma fell 8-1 in the series finale after winning the first five games...both teams plated runs in the first inning, as Tacoma scored their lone run...Samad Taylor led off with a double, and was eventually brought in on a Leody Taveras groundout to tie the game at one...Tacoma had just two runners reach scoring position after the first inning: a Leo Rivas double in the third inning and a Victor Labrada double in the fifth inning...the seven-run defeat marks the first time Tacoma lost by more than three runs since June 28 at Round Rock, when they lost 15-4...despite the loss, Tacoma maintained their 2.0-game lead in the PCL standings, as Oklahoma City fell 6-2 to Reno on Sunday.

DON'T ACT SURPRISED: Tacoma swept the Pacific Coast League's weekly awards on Monday, as RHP Casey Lawrence was named the Pitcher of the Week and INF Tyler Locklear was named the Player of the Week... Lawrence, threw the PCL's first nine-inning complete game on Thursday...he allowed just two hits in the game: a solo home run in the first inning, and a single in the ninth, retiring 20 Round Rock hitters from the final out of the second inning through the first out of the ninth... Locklear opened the series against Round Rock on a tear, reaching base in each of his first 11 plate appearances of the series, going 9-for-9 with one double, four home runs, nine RBI and two walks in that stretch...he finished the week leading all qualified PCL hitters with five home runs, a .571 on-base percentage, a 1.174 slugging percentage, a 1.745 OPS, six extra-base hits, 27 total bases, tied for the lead with 11 hits, while ranking second with a .478 batting average and 10 RBI.

REALLY, REALLY LOCKED IN: Since the start of June, INF Tyler Locklear has been on a tear, leading all minor leaguers with 55 RBI, ranking second with 16 home runs (hitting 16 of his 19 on the year since June 1) and a .711 slugging percentage...his 61 hits in that time are the most among full-season minor leaguers...Locklear's .425 batting average is the best for any Triple-A player in a month this season (min. 70 AB in the month) and his 1.320 OPS is the second-best... the 33 July RBI are the third-most for a Triple-A player in a month this season...Locklear's .425 batting average is the best for a Rainier in a single month (min. 70 AB) since at least 2005...Locklear is also on a 23-game on-base streak, tied for the longest by a Rainier this season...in that time, he is hitting .407 (37x91) with six doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBI with a 1.288 OPS.

MILES TO MAKE HIS RAINIERS DEBUT: INF Miles Mastrobuoni was added to the Rainiers' active roster on Tuesday to make room for Josh Naylor...Mastrobuoni opened the season with the Seattle Mariners, hitting .252/.327/.293 in 71 games with three doubles and a home run, driving in 12...saw action and 2B, 3B, LF and RF...Mastrobuoni split the 2024 campaign between Chicago (NL) and Triple-A Iowa...in 50 games with the Chicago Cubs, hit .194/.245/.224 with three doubles...in 54 games in Iowa, hit .218/.305/.329 with 12 doubles and four home runs, driving in 22.

AT SUGAR LAND: The Rainiers square off against Sugar Land for the second time this season, making their first and only trip to Sugar Land this week...Tacoma has a 11-13 record at Constellation Field, sporting a 4.21 ERA at Sugar Land, their second-lowest of any PCL venue since 2021 (when Sugar Land joined the league), trailing the 4.10 at Sutter Health Park...the Rainiers dropped their lone series at Sugar Land in 2024, taking two of the six games...Tacoma tallied 51 hits in their six games at Sugar Land last year, the most they've recorded in a series at Constellation Field since 2021.

TAVERAS DRIVES THEM IN: OF Leody Taveras drove in another run in Sunday's game, bringing his July RBI total to 23, the highest for a single month in his career, surpassing the 17 he drove in during July of 2021...the 23 RBI are tied for the third-most by a Rainier in a single month this season...his .481 slugging percentage this month is the eighth-best for a month in his career...in his last 10 games, Taveras has hit .378 (14x37) with three doubles, one triple and three home runs, driving in 17 while drawing five walks to just two strikeouts.

JULY JOLT: The Rainiers are having a dominant month of July, going 17-4, winning 81.0% of their games, their best winning percentage for a single month (min. seven games) since 2005...it's the fifth-best winning percentage for a Triple-A team since 2005...the Rainiers are hitting .315 as a team in July, their second-best average for a single month in that last 20 years (min. seven games played), trailing the .317 Tacoma hit in June of 2011...the team's .414 on-base percentage and .911 OPS are both their best for a single month since 2005 (min. seven games) and their .497 slugging percentage is the fifth-best...on the mound, Tacoma's 2.65 BB/9 is their 10th-best for a single month (min. seven games) since 2005.

SHENTON STAYS HOT: INF Austin Shenton tied his career-high with three walks on July 22, doing so for the eighth time in his career and the second time this season (also: June 27)...it's the second time this season that a Rainier has drawn three walks out of the ninth spot in the order (also: Blake Hunt, April 25 vs SUG)...Shenton's double on Friday extended his on-base streak to 22 games, the second-longest by a Rainier this year...over his streak, he's hit .315 (23x73) with six doubles and four home runs, driving in 16 runs...he's drawn 21 walks to 20 strikeouts in that span, sporting a .468 on-base percentage, a .562 slugging percentage and a 1.030 OPS in that time.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took down the Athletics 3-1 in West Sacramento on Monday night...Josh Naylor got the Mariners on the board with a solo home run in the second inning, his first long ball with the Mariners...Luis Castillo fired 7.0 innings of one-run ball, striking out four without issuing a walk, earning his eighth win of the season.







