Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

TODAY'S GAME - 8/1 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM (PT) at Constellation Field - Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Bryce Miller - MLR (NR) vs. Sugar Land RHP Luis Garcia - MLR (NR)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Jackson Kowar - recalled by Seatle

ADD INF Ben Williamson - optioned to Tacoma

ADD RHP Bryce Miller (#58) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Have won each of the first three games of the series in Sugar Land, taking Thursday's game 9-6...Tacoma scored in the first inning for the seventh-straight game as Leody Taveras drove in two runs on a two-out single to take a 2-0 lead...Sugar Land got one run back in the bottom of the frame, but Blake Hunt led off the second inning with a solo home run to center field, his fifth of the season, to lead 3-1...two more Tacoma runs scored in the top of the third inning as Cade Marlowe drove in a run with a two-out double and Leody Taveras scored on a error by third baseman Logan Davidson, extending the Rainiers' lead to 5-1...Rhylan Thomas added to the lead with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning, his career-high seventh of the season, taking a 6-1 lead...the Space Cowboys got back on the board as they manufactured a pair of runs to get within 6-3...Jack López led off the sixth inning with a solo home run, his eighth of the year, to lead 7-3...Tacoma plated another in the eighth as López drove in Victor Labrada on a sacrifice fly...López drove in his third run of the game in the ninth, an RBI single to lead 9-3...Sugar Land plated three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Tacoma held on for a 9-6 victory.

IT'S MILLER TIME: RHP Bryce Miller will make a Major League rehab start for tonight with the Rainiers...Miller, 26, went 2-5 with a 5.73 ERA in 10 starts for Seattle this season before landing on the 15-Day Injured List on June 10 (retro June 7) with right elbow inflammation...his start tonight will be his Rainiers and Triple-A debut, as Miller was called up from Double-A Arkansas on May 2, 2023...the last time he pitched in a minor league game came April 25, 2023 against Double-A Tulsa...Miller is the third Mariners' starter to appear with Tacoma on Major League rehab this season, joining Logan Gilbert and George Kirby.

SEEING 20-20: The Rainiers closed July with a 20-4 record in the month, the fifth time since 2005 Tacoma has won 20 games in a month...the last time Tacoma had a 20-win month was August of 2009, going 20-11...the Rainiers are the second PCL team to win 20 games in a month this season, joining Las Vegas, who won 20 games in June...prior to that, no PCL team had a 20-win month since Round Rock went 20-7 in August of 2023...Tacoma's 83.3 winning percentage in July is the third-best for a Triple-A team in a single month (min. eight games) since 2005 and the second-best in the PCL, trailing only the 23-2 (92.0%) the Salt Lake Bees set in April of 2008...the 212 runs scored by Tacoma in July are the most they've scored in a single month since 2005, surpassing the 209 runs they scored in May of 2019...Tacoma also stole 53 bases in July, the fifth time since 2005 they've swiped 50 bases in a single month, going 53-for-61 (86.9%).

LÓPEZ SETS THE TABLE: In Thursday night's 9-6 victory, UTL Jack López went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI from the ninth spot in the order...López leads all full-season minor leaguers with 58 hits and 34 RBI from the ninth spot in the lineup...his six home runs out of the nine spot are the second-most in Triple-A trailing Albuquerque's Trevor Boone... López's 34 RBI from the nine-spot are the second-most by a Rainier in a single season since 2005, trailing only the 41 recorded by Oswaldo Navarro in 2007...Navarro also has the most hits for a Rainiers' nine-batter since 2005, recording 97 in the 2007 season...the six home runs that López has hit from the nine-hole are the second most for a Rainier in a single season since 2005, trailing only the eight hit by Marcus Wilson in 2010.

FEASTING IN THE FIRST: In their 9-6 victory on Thursday night, the Rainiers scored a run in the first inning for the seventh-straight game since 2005...over their last seven first innings, the Rainiers have scored 15 runs, hitting .487 (19x39) with two doubles, one triple and five home runs with four walks, seven steals and a collective 1.519 OPS... the Rainiers have 26 stolen bases in the first inning, the most in the PCL and the second-most in Triple-A, trailing Jacksonville's 31...of Tacoma's 26 first-inning steals, seven have come against Sugar Land, tied for the most first-inning steals against a single opponent in Triple-A this year (also: Omaha, 7 vs. St. Paul)...Tacoma's 73 strikeouts in the first inning are the fewest in Triple-A.

RAINIERS RUNNING WILD: Following the season-high seven stolen bases by Tacoma on Wednesday night, the Rainiers swiped five more bases on Thursday...it's the first time this season a PCL team has stolen five bases in back-to-back games this season, and the third time in Triple-A...it's just the second time since 2005 that Tacoma has stolen five bases in consecutive games, the other occurrence coming when they did so in three-straight games from July 25-27, 2024 against Oklahoma City...that is the only instance since 2005 a PCL team has recorded at least five steals in three consecutive games...Tacoma is the only team since 2005 to have stolen at least five bases in consecutive games more than once.

PROSPECT UPDATE: Following the Mariners' acquisition of Eugenio Suarez today, MLB Pipeline updated their Top 30 prospects in the Seattle system, with a pair of Rainiers joining...with Tyler Locklear and Juan Burgos headed to Arizona, OF Victor Labrada (No. 28) and OF Rhylan Thomas (No. 30) have been added to the list...Tacoma has three of Seattle's Top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, with Harry Ford (No. 3) being the third.

TAVERAS DRIVES THEM IN: OF Leody Taveras drove in two runs in Thursday's game, bringing his July RBI total to 29, the highest for a single month in his career, surpassing the 17 he drove in during July of 2021...the 29 RBI are the third-most by a Rainier in a single month this season...Taveras has driven in a run in each of his last six games, the second-longest streak by a Rainier this season, trailing the seven-game streak by Dominic Canzone from May 13-20...in his last 13 games, Taveras has hit .354 (17x48) with three doubles, one triple and five home runs, driving in 23 while drawing eight walks to just four strikeouts.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took the opening game of their series against the Texas Rangers 6-0...George Kirby 6.0 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out six...Cole Young hit his first home run at T-Mobile Park in the fifth and Cal Raleigh went deep later in the inning, launching his 42nd home run of the season...Eugenio Suárez went 1-for-4 with a double in his return to the Mariners' lineup.







