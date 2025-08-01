Arrighetti Fans Five Batters in Major League Rehab Start with Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Spencer Arrighetti punched out five batters in his first Major League rehab start with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-15, 51-51) in the Space Cowboys' 9-6 defeat to the Tacoma Rainiers (22-8, 60-45) on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

Arrighetti (L,0-1) struck out two batters in the top of the first, including an inning-ending punchout, but the Rainiers plated two runs to take a 2-0 lead.

Sugar Land responded in the bottom of the first as Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch, Shay Whitcomb wacked a ground-rule double to left-center and Hurtubise scored on a wild pitch.

Blake Hunt hit a solo homer in the top of the second to widen the gap to 3-1 before Tacoma tacked on two more runs in the top of the third and Rhylan Thomas homered in the top of the fourth as the Rainiers took a 6-1 lead.

The Space Cowboys loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth as Collin Price reached on a fielder's choice, Luis Guillorme walked and Bryan Lavastida laced a single to right. With one out in the inning, Colin Barber lifted a sacrifice fly to left, plating Price. In the ensuing at-bat, Hurtubise shot a two-out RBI single past the second baseman, allowing Guillorme to score as Sugar Land made it a 6-3 game.

Arrighetti punched out the first two batters he faced in the top of the fifth before giving way to RHP Jayden Murray. Murray induced a popout to end the inning that stranded a runner on base. Arrighetti spun 79 pitches in 4.2 innings, both rehab highs, while striking out five and giving up six runs with five of them earned.

After allowing a run in the sixth, RHP AJ Blubaugh worked around a two-out walk in the seventh to post a zero but gave up an unearned run in the top of the eighth as Sugar Land trailed 8-3 heading into the ninth.

Tacoma scored a run in the top of the ninth, but the Space Cowboys did not go down quietly in the home half. Whitcomb's second double of the game brought in Hurtubise from first and in the ensuing at-bat, Logan Davidson drilled an RBI single, whittling the Space Cowboys' deficit to 9-5. César Salazar kept the inning alive with a two-out RBI knock to right, but a flyout ended Sugar Land's three-run frame as the Space Cowboys fell, 9-6.

NOTABLE:

- Spencer Arrighetti went 4.2 innings, a rehab high, allowing six runs, five earned, on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Arrighetti fired 79 pitches with 60 strikes, both rehab highs, and tied a season-high five strikeouts.

- César Salazar went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk on Thursday. Salazar is currently on a seven-game on-base streak with a double, two homers and four runs scored.

- Jacob Hurtubise went 1-for-3 on Thursday with an RBI and two runs scored after walking twice last night. Hurtubise has reached base in all four games he has played with the Space Cowboys since being signed to a Minor League contract on July 25.

- Shay Whitcomb doubled twice on Thursday and in his last 11 games with Sugar Land he has gone 13-for-41 (.317) with two doubles, a homer, five RBI, three walks and seven runs scored.

- Luis Guillorme took his 11th multi-walk game on Thursday after going 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Guillorme leads the Space Cowboys in multi-walk games.

The Space Cowboys take on the Rainiers in the fourth game of their series on Friday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Luis Garcia continues his Major League rehab with the Space Cowboys while Tacoma is scheduled to throw RHP Bryce Miller on Major League rehab. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







