Isotopes Claim 8-4 Win over River Cats

August 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes trailing, 3-0, entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Albuquerque plated eight runs over the next three frames en route to an 8-4 victory over Sacramento Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won five of their last eight games.

-During that eight-game stretch, Albuquerque has scored eight-plus runs in all five wins and three runs in the three losses. The club has outscored opponents 54-38.

-Albuquerque has won 11 of its last 16 games against the River Cats in the Duke City. With two wins over the final three games of the series, the Isotopes will win their third-straight series over Sacramento in Albuquerque (others: 4-2, July 25-30, 2023, and 4-2, August 6-11, 2024).

-The Isotopes plated five runs in the fifth frame, the most tallies in an inning since scoring six and five runs in the second and seventh frames, respectively, on July 18 vs. Reno.

-Sacramento's Antonio Jiminez fanned eight over 4.0 innings, the second-most punchouts for an opposing hurler and most since Logan Evans on June 17 at Tacoma (9).

-The Isotopes did not commit an error and have been charged with only one miscue in their last four games.

-Sam Hilliard went 1-for-3 with his eighth triple of the year, the most in the Pacific Coast League. Is second on the Isotopes career triples ledger with 24 (leader: Eric Reed, 25, 2005-08). Has a nine-game hit streak, slashing .343/.439/.771 with three doubles, three triples, two homers and six RBI. Also has an extra-base hit in seven-straight games, third-longest in PCL in 2025.

-Aaron Schunk went 2-for-2 with a double and RBI to extend his hit streak to 12 games. Slashing .409/.404/.659 with four doubles, two triples, one homer and eight RBI. Has a hit in 19 of his last 20 games, slashing .389/.385/.667 with five doubles, three triples, three homers and 18 RBI.

-Keston Hiura belted his 14th homer of the year and third in his last five games.

-Braiden Ward connected on two singles, an RBI and swiped two bags on the night. Has five multi-hit games and three-straight. Was his third game with multiple swipes. Has reached base in 12 of 13 Triple-A games with a plate appearance. Has scored 11 runs over 25 times on base.

-Drew Romo swatted his fourth homer of the year and second of July (last: July 9 at Round Rock). Has a seven-game hit streak, slashing .333/.429/.500 with one double, one homer and two RBI.

-Zac Veen went 0-for-5, ending his nine-game hit streak. Slashed .303/.395/.515 with two doubles, a triple, a homer and seven RBI during streak.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for game four tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Gabriel Hughes while Seth Lonsway is slated to toe the rubber for Sacramento.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.