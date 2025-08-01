Chihuahuas Win, 9-3, Friday in Round Rock

August 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 3-2 in the sixth inning Friday night at Dell Diamond before scoring seven unanswered runs to come back and win 9-3. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf didn't allow any earned runs in 4.2 innings and has allowed only two earned runs in his last 21.2 innings over his last four starts. Second baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-5 with an RBI and has multiple hits in four of his last five games. Mondou has at least one hit in 27 of his last 29 games. Catcher Rodolfo Duran went 2-for-5 and has multiple hits in all three games he's played in this series.

El Paso's leadoff hitter reached base in six of the nine innings Friday. Manuel Castro, Bryan Hoeing and Sean Reynolds all pitched scoreless outings Friday. The Chihuahuas have won seven of their last 10 games.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 9, Express 3 Final Score (08/01/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (56-49, 18-12), Round Rock (48-55, 14-14)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso TBA vs. Round Rock RHP Cory Abbott (1-3, 7.84). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 1, 2025

