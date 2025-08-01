Tacoma Launches Three Homers in 9-6 Win over Space Cowboys

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (60-45, 22-8) launched three homers to earn 9-6 win and record third-straight over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-51, 12-15) on Thursday night at Constellation Field. With the win, Tacoma maintains first place in the PCL and extends a 4.0-game lead over Oklahoma City in the standings.

For the seventh-consecutive game, Tacoma scored in the first inning bringing in two runs to score. Rhylan Thomas singled then swiped second base (17) before a walk from Leo Rivas stationed two. Thomas followed with another steal of third (18) before Leody Taveras drove in both with a single to right field.

Sugar Land brought in a run in the home half after Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Shay Whitcomb hit a ground-rule double to put two in scoring position. A wild pitch from Blas Castano allowed Hurtubise to score from third.

Tacoma continued the steady scoring bringing in four more runs between the second to the fourth innings. Blake Hunt started the second with a leadoff homer (5) to straightaway center field off the starter, Spencer Arrighetti, on Major League Rehab for Houston. In the top of the third inning, Tacoma scored two more with an RBI double from Cade Marlowe (2) to score Austin Shenton who initially reached on a walk. The Rainiers capitalized on a Sugar Land error to extend a 5-1 lead. Thomas padded the lead with a solo blast in the fourth inning to right center field. With his seventh homer of the season and third hit of the night, Tacoma led 6-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Sugar Land brought in a pair of runs, highlighted by an RBI single from Hurtubise but Tacoma responded with another run in the top of the sixth inning. Jack Lopez launched a leadoff homer (8) to center field to mark Tacoma's third homer of the night and extend a 7-3 advantage. Lopez tacked on another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth top bring in Victor Labrada who reached on a walk then advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt. Lopez capped the scoring for Tacoma in the top of the ninth inning, delivering an RBI single to extend a 9-3 edge.

Sugar Land rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning, bringing in three more runs, highlighted by an RBI double from Whitcomb but Tacoma held on to take game three, 9-6 on Thursday night.

Postgame Notes:

The Rainiers with their win on Thursday night won their 20th game in July, the fifth time since 2005 Tacoma has won 20 games in a month...the last time Tacoma had a 20-win month was August of 2009, going 20-11...the Rainiers are the second PCL team to win 20 games in a month this season, joining Las Vegas, who won 20 games in June...prior to that, no PCL team had a 20-win month since Round Rock went 20-7 in August of 2023

Jack López went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI from the ninth spot in the order on Thursday night...López leads all full-season minor leaguers with 58 hits and 34 RBI from the ninth spot in the lineup...his six home runs out of the nine spot are the second-most in Triple-A trailing Albuquerque's Trevor Boone

The Rainiers stole five bases on Thursday night, their second-straight game with at least five steals (stole season-high seven on Wednesday)...Tacoma is the first Triple-A team with back-to-back games stealing at least five bases this season...it's the second time since 2005 that Tacoma has swiped five bases in consecutive games, with the only other instance coming when they did so in three-straight games from July 25-27, 2024 against Oklahoma City

Victor Labrada extended his on-base streak to 23 games after reaching two times with a pair of walks...in that stretch Labrada is hitting .291 with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, 13 RBI, and 4 stolen bases...Labrada is one of eight Rainiers to reach a 20-game on-base streak this season.







