Rainiers Drop Series Finale 2-1 to Space Cowboys

August 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (61-47, 23-10) fell 2-1 to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-52, 14-16) in the series finale on Sunday night at Constellation Field to take four of six in the series. Tacoma maintains first place in the PCL and now owns a 2.5-game lead over El Paso in the standings.

A pitcher's duel kept the scoring silent on both sides until the bottom of the fifth inning as Emerson Hancock posted zeroes for the first four frames. In the fifth inning, Jacob Hurtubise laced a one-out triple before Jacob Melton delivered an RBI single to give Sugar Land the edge.

The Space Cowboys added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend a 2-0 lead. Bryan Lavastida led off with a single to left before swiping second base. Brice Matthews drove him in with a double to right field to double the advantage.

The Rainiers got on the board in the top of the eighth inning to cut the deficit in half. Leody Taveras placed a bunt single down the third baseline to lead off the inning followed by a double from Cade Marlowe (3) which pushed Taveras to third. Victor Labrada drove in Taveras with an RBI groundout to second to put Tacoma within one. Tacoma put the tying run aboard in the top of the ninth inning but Sugar Land held on and the Rainiers fell 2-1 in the finale.

Tyler Ivey earned the win tossing 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking three and striking out five. Hancock was issued the loss, tossing 5.0 innings allowing one run on six hits while walking one and striking out four.

Postgame Notes:

Leo Rivas drew a walk on Sunday night, his 22nd since July 1 which represents the most in the PCL in that span...Rhylan Thomas recorded a pair of hits, giving him 36 since July 1 which also represents the most for a PCL batter in that time.

Tacoma pitching did not allow a home run tonight which marked the 4th-consecutive game the Rainiers have not allowed a homer...the 4-consecutive games ties the longest streak of the season for the Rainiers, matching the stretch from May 11-15.

The loss tonight represents the first time Tacoma has lost back-to-back games since June 28-29 when Tacoma dropped the final two contests to Round Rock at Dell Diamond.

Tacoma swiped 3 bases tonight which marked the 6th-consecutive game the Rainiers have stolen at least 3 bases...no other PCL team has a streak longer than 3 games this year so far...the streak now ties New Orleans (6/5-11/06) for the longest such streak in the PCL since 2005.







