Rainiers Fall, 7-6, to Sugar Land in 10th Inning Walk-off

August 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (61-46, 23-9) fell 7-6 in extra innings in game five to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (52-52, 13-16) on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Tacoma maintains first place in the PCL and now owns a 3.5-game lead over El Paso in the standings.

Tacoma scored in the first inning for the ninth-consecutive game to take a 3-0 lead. Samad Taylor was hit by a pitch to start the game which was followed by a walk from Rhylan Thomas. Both took off to execute a double steal which forced an error by the catcher, Collin Price, allowing Taylor to score. Leody Taveras reached on a two-out walk to set the stage for Ben Williamson to drive in two with a triple (1) down the right field line to give Tacoma a 3-0 edge.

The scoring continued in the second inning when Thomas drove in Victor Labrada with a sacrifice fly to extend a 4-0 lead. Tacoma tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Labrada led off with a walk then advanced on a passed ball. Taylor followed with a walk before Tacoma executed another double steal. Labrada swiped third (5) while Taylor swiped second (34) and with two in scoring position, Thomas drove them both in with a single to right field to make it 6-0, Tacoma.

An RBI double from Edwin Diaz put Sugar Land on the board before Jhonathan Diaz concluded his outing, logging his eighth quality start of the season. Diaz tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on six hits while walking one and striking out two.

Sugar Land went on to score another run in the seventh with an RBI single from Logan Davidson. In the eighth, the Space Cowboys loaded the bases with one out. Sugar Land cut the lead in half after Collin Barber was hit by a pitch to drive in a run. Kenedy Corona drove in a run with a single to center but Tacoma led, 6-4.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Sugar Land tied the game with a two-run single from Tommy Sacco Jr. Tied through nine, Tacoma played extras for the sixth time this season. In the top of the tenth, Leo Rivas and Labrada worked a pair of walks but Tacoma couldn't push a run across. Still tied in the bottom of the tenth, Barber started the inning at second then advanced to third on a bunt single from Corona. Jesus Bastidas was intentionally walked to load the bases for Davidson who delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly to score Barber and Tacoma dropped their first game of the series, 7-6.

Postgame Notes:

Jhonathan Diaz spun 6.0 innings allowing one run tonight to earn his 8th quality start of the season tonight...Diaz owns the most quality starts in the PCL this season while his 8 rank second in Triple-A behind Nabil Crismatt with LHV (PHI).

Tacoma drew 12 walks tonight off of Sugar Land pitching which marked the 3rd time this season the Rainiers have drawn at least twice as many walks as strikeouts...the other two instances came on April 23 vs SUG (7BB/3K) and May 13 @ ABQ (12 BB/6K).

Tacoma scored 3 runs in the 1st inning tonight to mark the 9th-consecutive game they have plated a run in the first inning...the Rainiers 9-game streak of a 1st inning run is tied for the longest in the PCL since 2005...The others: Albuquerque (6/14-22/08) and Colorado Springs (4/21-5/1/10)...Mariners current first base coach, Eric Young Jr, started the Sky Sox streak with a leadoff homer vs Tacoma at the time.

With 6 stolen bases tonight, Tacoma becomes the first Triple-A team since 2005 to record 4-consecutive games with at least 4 stolen bases...Tacoma has been successful swiping 25 bases so far this series in Sugar Land through 5 games.







